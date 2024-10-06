Why every great leader makes reading a top priority

In a world where leaders are constantly bombarded with information, meetings, and decision-making responsibilities, it might seem like there’s little time for reading. However, history shows that the most influential leaders—from political figures to business moguls—make reading an essential part of their routine. Warren Buffet dedicates hours each day to reading, Bill Gates shares an annual book list, and even Abraham Lincoln credited much of his knowledge to self-taught reading.

But why do the most successful leaders prioritise this seemingly simple habit? The truth is that reading is much more than a leisure activity; it's a critical tool for growth, learning, and innovation.

In this article, we’ll explore how reading sharpens a leader's mindset, enhances decision-making, and ultimately shapes their ability to lead effectively in today’s fast-paced world.

1. Expands perspective and knowledge

Leaders must often make complex decisions that require them to understand a wide array of topics, from industry trends to global issues. Reading allows them to access diverse viewpoints and ideas, broadening their understanding of the world. By diving into books on history, economics, psychology, and even fiction, leaders gain insights that help them think more creatively and strategically. Books provide a window into experiences they may never encounter personally, allowing them to learn from the successes and failures of others.

Barack Obama famously shared that reading during his presidency gave him new perspectives, helping him navigate political complexities with empathy and a broader worldview.

2. Improves communication skills

Effective communication is at the heart of great leadership. Whether addressing employees, shareholders, or the public, a leader's ability to articulate ideas clearly and persuasively is essential. Reading—especially literature and non-fiction—builds vocabulary, improves language skills, and introduces new ways of expressing ideas. As leaders encounter different styles of writing and argumentation, they refine their ability to communicate complex thoughts in a relatable way.

Steve Jobs was known for his brilliant storytelling skills during product launches. His ability to capture attention and communicate ideas simply and effectively can be attributed to his constant learning, which often involved reading books on philosophy and innovation.

3. Cultivates emotional intelligence

In today's leadership landscape, emotional quotient(EQ) is as important as technical knowledge. Reading, especially fiction, has been proven to improve empathy—one’s ability to understand and share the feelings of others. Leaders with high EQ are better at managing teams, resolving conflicts, and creating positive work environments. Through characters and storytelling, leaders can experience diverse human emotions, teaching them to navigate relationships and organizational dynamics more effectively.

4. Sharpens decision-making

Leaders are often required to make quick, informed decisions in high-pressure situations. Reading helps improve critical thinking and problem-solving abilities, equipping leaders to analyse situations from multiple angles. Books on psychology, history, and leadership offer case studies, real-life scenarios, and thought experiments that train the brain to think strategically. By regularly challenging their thinking through reading, leaders become more adept at evaluating risks, weighing options, and making informed decisions.

Elon Musk attributes much of his success to reading. He used books to teach himself about rocket science before starting SpaceX, showing that a vast knowledge base enables leaders to make bold, innovative decisions.

5. A constant source of inspiration and motivation

Reading can reignite a leader’s passion and vision, especially during tough times. Books on leadership, biographies, and motivational stories serve as reminders of resilience, creativity, and perseverance. Many leaders turn to books for encouragement, finding inspiration in the journeys of other trailblazers who have overcome obstacles and achieved greatness. Reading provides a mental reset and a fresh perspective, motivating leaders to push forward and keep their vision alive.

Oprah Winfrey often credits books with inspiring her through the ups and downs of her career, saying that reading has always been a key source of motivation and wisdom for her.

6. Continuous learning for lifelong growth

The best leaders understand that learning never stops. In a rapidly changing world, where industries and technologies evolve at lightning speed, leaders must stay ahead of the curve. Reading provides a gateway to continuous learning, enabling leaders to adapt to new trends, embrace innovations, and maintain their relevance in their fields. By committing to lifelong learning through reading, leaders ensure they remain informed, innovative, and capable of leading in the face of change.

Jeff Bezos is known for his voracious reading habits, which have helped him build Amazon into one of the world’s most innovative companies. He frequently reads books on technology, economics, and leadership, using that knowledge to steer Amazon into the future.

The simple act of reading holds immense power for leaders. It expands their knowledge, sharpens their decision-making, improves communication, and fosters emotional intelligence. As the world becomes more complex and interconnected, leaders who prioritize reading will continue to stand out, making informed, empathetic, and visionary choices that shape their organisations and the world at large. Whether it’s a novel, a biography, or a deep dive into business theory, every book is a stepping stone toward becoming a more effective, inspired, and well-rounded leader.

So, if you’re looking to level up your leadership skills, perhaps it’s time to pick up a book.