Sanhati Banerjee

Student of literature. Proud feminist. Writing women's narratives from India and intersectional stories in the space of startups.
  • 5th Sep 2022
    Available, accessible, affordable: VitusCare is focusing on the 3 As of kidney care in Tier II and III India
    Startup
  • 7th Jul 2022
    Pride beyond June: Decoding mental health dynamics for inclusive workplaces
    Culture
  • 27th Jun 2022
    A beautiful mind: Mapping the rise of digital mental healthcare
    Mental Health
  • 22nd Apr 2022
    Mission e-governance: Unlocking the power of AI, ML, and more to build a smart India for the next generation
    Events
  • 19th Apr 2022
    Inside the Digital India drive: What will it take to deliver good governance riding on the power of technology?
    Events
  • 1st Apr 2022
    Inside the Window of Innovation in the Web3 World
    Events
  • 30th Mar 2022
    The magic of crypto: minting the Coinbase story for inclusion, impact and change
    Events
  • 30th Mar 2022
    Udaan’s Gaurav Bhalotia on its flight of freedom, why customer is the best judge of the product, and why creating tech with clarity is key
    Events
  • 28th Mar 2022
    Mad tech rush transforming businesses? The answer lies in reskilling tech talent and enabling decision-making, says PhonePe’s Rahul Chari
    Events
  • 28th Mar 2022
    From women in tech to real-time animation and more: welcome to the action-packed opening day of Future of Work
    Events
  • 26th Mar 2022
    The crypto wave and India’s currency to leadership
    Latest
  • 25th Mar 2022
    India has a huge role to play in shaping the future of the internet, the metaverse: Ajit Mohan, VP and MD, Meta India
    Latest