Sanhati Banerjee
Student of literature. Proud feminist. Writing women's narratives from India and intersectional stories in the space of startups.
5th Sep 2022
Available, accessible, affordable: VitusCare is focusing on the 3 As of kidney care in Tier II and III India
Startup
7th Jul 2022
Pride beyond June: Decoding mental health dynamics for inclusive workplaces
Culture
27th Jun 2022
A beautiful mind: Mapping the rise of digital mental healthcare
Mental Health
22nd Apr 2022
Mission e-governance: Unlocking the power of AI, ML, and more to build a smart India for the next generation
Events
19th Apr 2022
Inside the Digital India drive: What will it take to deliver good governance riding on the power of technology?
Events
1st Apr 2022
Inside the Window of Innovation in the Web3 World
Events
30th Mar 2022
The magic of crypto: minting the Coinbase story for inclusion, impact and change
Events
30th Mar 2022
Udaan’s Gaurav Bhalotia on its flight of freedom, why customer is the best judge of the product, and why creating tech with clarity is key
Events
28th Mar 2022
Mad tech rush transforming businesses? The answer lies in reskilling tech talent and enabling decision-making, says PhonePe’s Rahul Chari
Events
28th Mar 2022
From women in tech to real-time animation and more: welcome to the action-packed opening day of Future of Work
Events
26th Mar 2022
The crypto wave and India’s currency to leadership
Latest
25th Mar 2022
India has a huge role to play in shaping the future of the internet, the metaverse: Ajit Mohan, VP and MD, Meta India
Latest
