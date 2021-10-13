This Mumbai-based marketing startup helps real estate brands build a digital presence

India’s real estate industry is set to reach $1 trillion of market size by the year 2030 from $120 billion in 2017, according to India Brand Equity Foundation. And, with millennials pushing the demand for homes, real estate companies are looking for marketing solutions to connect with digitally native buyers.

Mumbai-based ﻿Realatte﻿, founded by Rahul Goyal and Rohan Shah, is leveraging technology to become a one-stop digital marketing agency for real estate developers. Among other things, it helps clients design campaigns and track brand objectives.

“In technology, we have developed a state-of-the-art marketing automation tool - ORCA. It is an advanced solution with powerful analytics and automation features that help in analysing the complete customer acquisition journey. It is a useful tool for real estate marketing teams that increases sales efficiency, boosts ROI, optimises conversions and helps in achieving brand objectives,” Rahul Goyal, Co-Founder, Realatte tells YourStory.

Founded in 2017, Realatte is a Google Premier partner and Facebook marketing badged agency. The startup offers complete digital marketing services, website design, and development, real estate technology solutions, and marketing automation.

Realatte is a self-funded company. Most of its revenue comes from the professional fees that it charges to its clients for managing their media budgets and social presence. The startup’s competitors include iProspect, Madison and Social Konnekt, among others.

The company claims to have worked with over 100 real estate developers in India. Realatte counts India’s leading real estate brands such as Hiranandani Group, Piramal Realty, Godrej Properties, Shapoorji Pallonji, Brigade Group, Kolte Patil Developers, Mahindra Lifespaces, Arvind SmartSpaces among its clientele.

Building a growth trajectory

The startup offers services across India with high market shares in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru. Realatte says it has managed multiple large-scale project launches across India in all segments – ultra-luxury, luxury, and affordable.

“Currently, we are working relentlessly to expand our client base in cities like Chennai, Kolkata, NCR and Tier-II cities such as Nashik, Nagpur, Mysore, Coimbatore, Guwahati, and others. We are sure that our expansion plans will succeed and our team strength will grow by 2x and revenues by 4x in the next one year,” says Rahul.

Realatte has a team size of about 75 employees spread across marketing and technology.

Co-founder Rahul, who has a background in engineering, comes with over a decade of experience in full-scale digital marketing services.

Previously, Rahul held a leadership role in the startup Realty Redefined, a provider of technology solutions for the real estate industry, which is now acquired by online classifieds portal Quikr.

Co-founder Rohan, an IT graduate from Mumbai University and a passionate marketer, has over 10 years of multiple entrepreneur roles in the domestic and international market.

COVID-19 accelerates proptech

As with other industries, COVID-19 has turbocharged the digital transformation of the real estate sector. And the growing use of technologies such as virtual reality, drones, big data, artificial intelligence in home purchases means that the proptech segment is expected to find traction among next-gen property buyers.

According to a survey conducted by Housing.com, $2.4 billion was invested in the Indian proptech industry in March 2021.

