Ola Cars to hire 10,000 people; aiming for $2B GMV, expansion to 100 cities by next year

Ola Cars, the used cars commerce platform of the mobility unicorn, plans to hire around 10,000 people with a target of achieving $2 billion gross merchandise value (GMV) over the next 12 months.

Ola Cars, formally launched in August this year, said it has already sold over 5,000 pre-owned cars in its first full month of operation.

It operates in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad, and plans to expand to Chandigarh, Jaipur, Kolkata, and Indore soon. In fact, over the next two months, the company aims to be operational in 30 cities and expand to 100 cities by next year.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder & CEO - Ola

Arun Sirdeshmukh, CEO at Ola Cars, said, “With Ola Cars, we are redefining the entire car buying, ownership, and resale experience. Our ‘better than new’ buying experience is driving tremendous demand with over 5,000 cars already sold in our first full month of operation. We are rapidly expanding to 100 cities in the coming months and are adding 10,000 people across key areas including sales and service centres”.

As part of Ola Cars, it is also setting up service centres across the country to provide a better experience through advanced telematics, AI, and vision-based systems that ensure high-quality repair work and advanced robotic paint shops will provide paintwork and the promise of genuine auto parts.

As part of its long-term plans, ﻿Ola﻿ will open this platform up for new vehicles from other automotive brands as well.

Founded by Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola is expanding its range of services in vehicle mobility to address new use cases and meet the demands of the market. Started a ride-hailing app, which is the core of its business, it has expanded into the used vehicles and the electric vehicles segment.

Today, Ola has two unicorns under its fold which includes the ride-hailing segment and the EV business. It is also looking to list on the stock markets soon.