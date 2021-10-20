[Funding alert] Wondrlab raises $7M in Pre-Series A round

Martech startup Wondrlab has raised $7 million in Pre-Series A funding. The round was led by Pi Ventures LLP, Tanas Capital, Prodapt Holdings, and several independent investors including Priyamvada Balaji of Lucas Indian Service and Gopal Srinivasan of TVS Capital.

The startup aims to use the funding towards driving inorganic growth, with a focus on tech, digital, programmatic advertising, and the building of martech platforms. Malabar Capital Advisors were the bankers for the fund raise.

Saurabh Varma, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Wondrlab, said,

“We truly believe that our differentiated strategy of being platform-first is a great value proposition for our clients. We will continue to invest in building deep capabilities across digital business transformation, content, data, and marketing tech platforms. The next six months will be key to building on our incredible momentum.”

Speaking on behalf of Tanas Capital, Singapore, Amit Sharma added, “The proposition is truly unique. We are excited about being a part of this journey. Wondrlab’s focus on digital communication and DBT; always being platform-first and building world-class martech products will create incredible value for clients and eventually investors.”

Wondrlab was founded in November 2020 by Saurabh Varma and co-founded by Vandana Verma and Rakesh Hinduja. In December 2020, it acquired What’s Your Problem, a media-agnostic, problem-solving, integrated creative agency founded by Amit Akali.

According to Narayanan from Narotam Sekhsaria Family Office (NSFO), “We are excited about the vision of the team led by Saurabh Varma to create India’s first network. Their strategy of being platform first differentiates them. It is refreshing to see a world class team coming together on the back of a shared ambition”.