Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (October 22, 2021)

The Indian economy is expected to see a growth of 10.5 percent or more in the current fiscal, Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said on Thursday.

The country's economy grew by a record 20.1 percent in the April-June quarter, helped by a very weak base of last year and a sharp rebound in the manufacturing and services sectors in spite of the devastating second COVID-19 wave.

Fintech firm ﻿Paytm﻿ may skip the pre-IPO round to expedite the listing process, according to sources aware of the development.

The company aims to launch a Rs 16,600 crore IPO before Diwali and is looking for valuation in the range of Rs 1.47 - 1.78 lakh crore.

Google on Thursday said it will reduce the commission on subscriptions on Google Play from 30 percent to 15 percent starting January 1, 2022.

In the past, Apple and Google have drawn severe criticism from developers over the steep 30 percent app store commissions.

Beauty and fashion ecommerce platform ﻿Nykaa﻿ on Friday announced the acquisition of the Indian skincare brand ﻿Dot & Key Wellness﻿. This is the first D2C (direct to consumer) beauty brand acquired by Nykaa and following this investment by Nykaa, Dot & Key will join Nykaa’s stable of owned brands.