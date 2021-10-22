Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (October 22, 2021)
false
true
Indian economy to see 10.5 pc or higher growth this fiscal: Niti Aayog VC
The Indian economy is expected to see a growth of 10.5 percent or more in the current fiscal, Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said on Thursday.
The country's economy grew by a record 20.1 percent in the April-June quarter, helped by a very weak base of last year and a sharp rebound in the manufacturing and services sectors in spite of the devastating second COVID-19 wave.
Paytm may skip a pre-IPO round to fast-track listing
Fintech firmmay skip the pre-IPO round to expedite the listing process, according to sources aware of the development.
The company aims to launch a Rs 16,600 crore IPO before Diwali and is looking for valuation in the range of Rs 1.47 - 1.78 lakh crore.
Google to halve Play Store commission on subscriptions to 15 pc from January 2022
Google on Thursday said it will reduce the commission on subscriptions on Google Play from 30 percent to 15 percent starting January 1, 2022.
In the past, Apple and Google have drawn severe criticism from developers over the steep 30 percent app store commissions.
Nykaa acquires skincare brand Dot & Key
Beauty and fashion ecommerce platformon Friday announced the acquisition of the Indian skincare brand . This is the first D2C (direct to consumer) beauty brand acquired by Nykaa and following this investment by Nykaa, Dot & Key will join Nykaa’s stable of owned brands.