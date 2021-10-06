Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (October 6, 2021)

Indian crypto exchange ﻿CoinSwitch Kuber﻿ has announced its $260 million Series C round of funding from Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Coinbase Ventures, and existing investors Paradigm, Ribbit Capital, Sequoia Capital India, and Tiger Global.

With a valuation of $1.9 billion, CoinSwitch Kuber becomes the second Indian crypto startup to enter the unicorn club, after CoinDCX became the first in August 2021. The new round brings CoinSwitch's total funding to over $300 million.

When Ashneer Grover and Shashvat Nakrani founded ﻿BharatPe﻿ in 2018, the startup definitely wasn’t the first payments player in the market. Leading fintech players such as PhonePe, Paytm, and Google Pay were already operating across India.

But BharatPe didn’t let that be a stumbling block in its path. The fintech now does close to five million transactions every day, with an annualised process value of $12 million.

Qapita, provider of equity management SaaS solutions, has announced it has raised $15 million in Series A round co-led by East Ventures (Growth Fund) and Vulcan Capital, with participation from NYCA and other existing investors, including MassMutual Ventures and Endiya Partners.

Several existing angel investors across India, Singapore, and Indonesia, including Alto Partners, Partners of the Northstar Group, K3 Ventures, Mission Holdings, Anjali Bansal (Founder of Avaana Capital) and Sujeet Kumar (Co-founder of Udaan) invested in this round.

Bengaluru-based foodtech startup ﻿Swiggy﻿ on Wednesday said its board has decided to institute a "one-of-its-kind programme" to enable consistent wealth creation for its employees through two distinct liquidity events in the next two years.

The development comes after Swiggy raised $1.25 billion from Softbank Vision Fund and existing investor Prosus, at a valuation of $5.5 billion, in July earlier this year.

﻿Sunstone Eduversity Pvt. Ltd.﻿, owned by Sunstone Education Tech, on Wednesday said it has raised $28 million (about Rs 208.8 crore) in funding, led by WestBridge Capital.

The Series B round also saw participation from existing investors Saama Capital and Alteria Capital as well as Work10m -- a work-focused fund by Pankaj Bansal, Group-CEO PeopleStrong, a statement said.

Bengaluru-based employee benefits and insurtech platform ﻿PazCare﻿ on Wednesday announced that it has raised $3.5 million (Rs 25 crore) as part of its seed round, led by BEENEXT, along with 3one4 Capital, and other investors.

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

Attentive founding team

Attentive, an early-stage Geospatial B2B SaaS startup, recently raised a pre-Series A round led by Info Edge Ventures. Redstart Labs, Pavitar Singh (CTO, ﻿Sprinklr﻿), Abhishek Khurana (SVP Product Engineering, Sprinklr), and five IIT Delhi alumni also participated in the round.

The primary and secondary transactions saw investors investing over $2 million in the startup.