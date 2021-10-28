Surgeries are nerve-wracking procedures. The patient must ready themselves physically while their family members need to take care of multiple processes, including consultation, hospital admission, insurance claims, post-surgery follow-ups, and more.

Speaking at YourStory’s flagship startup-tech event TechSparks 2021, Gaurav Bagga, Head of Product & Engineering at ﻿Pristyn Care﻿, stated that the startup positions itself as “that family member who takes care of all the logistics around the surgery” so the patient “needs to worry only about their surgery and get better”.

“For example, if a person has to get piles surgery done and they reach out to us, we will assign a dedicated personal care buddy to the patient who will help them with all the details,” he said, elucidating on ‘Elements of building and scaling a healthcare startup in India’.

Once the patient consults a surgeon and if a surgical procedure is prescribed, the startup shares data on hospitals with the capacity to do the particular surgery, pricing, insurance among others. It also helps in paperwork and insurance claims within 30 minutes, Gaurav said.

Gurugram-based healthtech startup Pristyn Care aims to support patients throughout the entire surgical procedure.

Founded in 2018 by Dr Vaibhav Kapoor, Dr Garima Sawhney, and Harsimarbir Singh, the startup provides end-to-end support services such as diagnostics support, hospital admission paperwork from the comfort of home, cab pick-up and drop for surgery, complete health insurance and claims processing, medicine delivery at home, and free post-surgery consultation.

Leveraging technology

Gaurav said Pristyn Care does not have its own hospitals and works with hospitals across the country. This entire ecosystem connecting patients, insurance providers, doctors, and hospitals is enabled using technology.

“We have more than 20 tech products internally that we use to run the ecosystem. Technology is part of every step, be it booking appointments or managing doctors’ schedules, digitised admission and discharge processes at the hospital, or insurance documentation to offer a smooth surgery experience to the patients. Technology has minimised a lot of human intervention and helps us focus mainly on pinpointing and solving the problems in the journey of a patient,” he said.

Gaurav stated that the healthtech startup is mainly data-driven and this data is used for its machine learning solutions. Currently, it is working to leverage machine learning for price prediction, disease prediction, and more.

In close to three years, Pristyn Care has raised a total of $81 million from investors such as Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital, Hummingbird, GreenOaks, and Epiq Capital. The most recent one was a $53 million Series D fundraise in April. With this round, the startup’s valuation has crossed over $550 million.

Pristyn Care currently offers surgeries for over 50 diseases, including piles, gynaecological issues, phimosis, varicose veins, DVT, hernia, sinus, gallstones, cataract surgery, etc., using advanced medical technology such as laser, laparoscopy, microdebriders.

Gaurav said Pristyn Care is currently operational in over 40 cities and has tie-ups with more than 400 experienced surgeons. It is working with over 800 hospitals and surgical centres, and has completed over $30 million worth of patient financing to date.

