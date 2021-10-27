﻿UpScalio﻿, a leading roll-up ecommerce company that invests in and grows online-first brands, has picked up stake in Trase and Polestar.

For both brands, UpScalio is looking at driving 5X growth over the next 2-3 years. To achieve its ambitious goals, UpScalio will focus on marketing, supply chain initiatives and expanding the product portfolio, the company stated.

Speaking on the investment, Gautam Kshatriya, Co-founder and CEO, UpScalio, said,

“A ‘Make in India’ brand, Polestar is already creating waves and has infinite potential with its high-quality backpacks and rucksacks. Similarly, Trase is growing at a healthy clip with a strong foothold in the comfort footwear segment. We are delighted to add these two brands to our portfolio and look forward to unlocking further evolution and excellence for both brands.”

L:R - Nitin Agarwal (Co-Founder & CGO, UpScalio); Priya Sehgal (Director, Polestar); Pranay Sehgal (Founder, Polestar); Haresh Narang (VP - Mergers & Acquisitions, UpScalio); Saaim Khan (Co-Founder & COO, UpScalio)

Established in 2016 by Jitin Goel and Dhruv Gupta, Trase is a frontrunner brand in the comfort category in women’s footwear.

Jitin Goel, Co-Founder, Trase, stated, “At Trase, we have put the customers’ comfort first and witnessed exponential growth on the back of customer delight. Now, I am excited to see the next phase of growth that UpScalio will unlock for Trase. The company’s vision is well-aligned with our vision of offering new and innovative products to customers at attractive price points. We trust the company’s long-term strategy completely and believe that Trase could not have been in better hands.”

Polestar, on the other hand, is a market leader in the travel and trekking bags space. It was founded in 2015 by Pranay Sehgal, who has 10+ years of experience in manufacturing sports bags. A top-3 seller across leading online marketplaces, Polestar is unlocking exciting products in the affordable segments for the Indian masses.

Pranay Sehgal, Founder, Polestar, said, “The journey from a fledgling business to the top brand in our segment has been exhilarating. Now, we are ready to pass the baton to UpScalio’s world-class team with high-quality e-commerce experts, who will definitely steer the brand towards greater success. The company’s growth strategy is unparalleled and the perfect fit for our passion venture Polestar.’’

