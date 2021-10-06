11 reasons to be excited about the all-new Windows 11

With an all new Windows 11, Microsoft is bringing some big changes to the long-standing operating system – and it’s a lot more than just a name change. While the public beta was already available to download, the Windows 11 update is now live as of October 5, 2021, and is about to change how the world works and plays.

Windows 11, the next-generation version of the world's most popular computer operating system, is the most stunning, the most productive and the most secure version yet.

Designed for the workforce of the future, Windows 11 is all about productivity, consistency, and working and playing smart. As the most productive and secure version of Windows, it helps users be instantly productive - by reducing cognitive loads with a simplified and streamlined UI, while helping users stay easily organised.

It’s the most secure Windows yet, with a Zero Trust-ready OS with powerful built-in security, hardware-based isolation, encryption, and malware protection.

It enables smarter collaboration with deeper Teams integration, and helps users have effective online meetings by sharing, muting and unmuting right from the taskbar.

It’s consistent for IT, by helping users migrate with confidence using familiar IT tools with guaranteed application compatibility backed by App Assure.

Finally, it offers users freedom of choice, enabling people to work differently with the widest range to provide the right device for each employee for higher satisfaction and retention.

As Windows 11 makes its global debut, here are 11 reasons we’re excited about the new and improved OS.

The new design and sounds are modern, fresh, clean and beautiful, bringing you a sense of calm and ease. With Start, Windows 11 puts you and your content at the centre. Start utilises the power of the cloud and Microsoft 365 to show you your recent files no matter what device you were viewing them on. Snap Layouts, Snap Groups and Desktops provide an even more powerful way to multitask and optimise your screen real estate. Chat from Microsoft Teams integrated into the taskbar provides a faster way to connect to the people that matter. Widgets, a new personalised feed powered by AI, provides a faster way to access the information you care about, and with Microsoft Edge’s world-class performance, speed and productivity features you can get more done on the web. Windows 11 lets you play as smart as you work. It delivers the best Windows ever for gaming and unlocks the full potential of your system’s hardware with technology like DirectX12 Ultimate, DirectStorage and Auto HDR. With Xbox Game Pass for PC or Ultimate, you get access to over 100 high-quality PC games to play on Windows 11 for one low monthly price. Windows 11 comes with a new Microsoft Store rebuilt with an all-new design making it easier to search and discover your favourite apps, games, shows, and movies in one trusted location. Windows 11 is the most inclusively designed version of Windows with new accessibility improvements that were built for and by people with disabilities. Windows 11 unlocks new opportunities for developers and creators. Microsoft is opening the Store to allow more developers and independent software vendors (ISVs) to bring their apps to the Store, improving native and web app development with new developer tools, and making it easier for you to refresh the look and feel across all its app designs and experiences. Windows 11 is optimised for speed, efficiency and improved experiences with touch, digital pen and voice input. Windows 11 is the operating system for hybrid work, delivering new experiences that work how you work, are secure by design, and easy and familiar for IT to deploy and manage. Businesses can also test Windows 11 in preview today in Azure Virtual Desktop, or at general availability by experiencing Windows 11 in the new Windows 365.