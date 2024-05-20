The use of metaverse in the field of education is relatively new but is fast becoming a virtual reality.





The virtual reality space offers immersive and interactive learning experiences. With experts predicting the metaverse education market to reach an impressive $24.7 billion by 2030, showcasing a 43.76% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the 2023-2030 forecast period (Statista), it is clear that this innovative approach is fast gaining popularity.





The metaverse presents an opportunity to revolutionise how we approach learning and skill development. By going beyond the constraints of traditional education, it offers an engaging platform that transforms the way we acquire knowledge and hone our abilities. As per a study of school students in Beijing, those adhering to a VR-based curriculum scored 20 percentage points higher than those taking traditional lessons, scoring 93% on average in their final tests compared to 73%.





Let us look at the numerous benefits of virtual workshops and educational events in the metaverse.

Immersive and experiential learning

One of the most compelling advantages of the metaverse is its ability to create immersive environments that mirror real-life scenarios. Learners can engage with realistic simulations, allowing them to practice skills in a risk-free virtual space.





Imagine medical students performing complex surgeries without any real-world consequences or architects exploring virtual building designs before beginning actual construction. This hands-on approach not only enhances skill acquisition but also boosts confidence, making learning more practical and relatable.





Saga University in Japan conducted a study in which they used EEGs to measure brain activity in students learning with VR headsets and compared them with the brain activity of students earning traditionally. When engaged with learning in a traditional classroom environment, students' brain activity showed a mere 3.0 increase from their resting state. However, when learning in an immersive VR environment, students' brain activity increased by a remarkable 15.5 points.

Global accessibility and collaboration

The metaverse overcomes geographical barriers, opening up a world of global accessibility and collaboration. Learners from around the globe can participate in virtual workshops and educational events, eliminating the need for physical travel. This democratisation of education enables individuals to access high-quality learning opportunities regardless of their location or socioeconomic status. Additionally, the metaverse fosters cross-cultural exchange and teamwork, as participants from diverse backgrounds can collaborate in shared virtual spaces, enriching the learning experience.

Personalised and adaptive learning

Another significant advantage of the metaverse is its ability to tailor learning experiences to individual needs and preferences. Virtual environments can be customised to cater to different learning styles, whether visual, auditory, or kinesthetic. Difficulty levels can be adjusted based on the learner's pace, ensuring a personalised and effective educational journey. This adaptability promotes inclusivity, allowing learners with diverse abilities to access education in a way that suits them best.

Interactive and immersive simulations

The metaverse offers an opportunity for interactive simulations that closely mimic real-world scenarios. From virtual cockpits for pilot training to simulated environments for engineers to test machinery, these immersive experiences provide a safe and cost-effective platform for skill development. In fields like healthcare, students can practice virtual surgeries, enhancing their abilities without risking patient safety.





These simulations not only improve technical skills but also foster critical thinking and decision-making abilities, preparing learners for real-life challenges.

Collaborative and teamwork-oriented learning

Collaboration and teamwork are essential skills in today's interconnected world, and the metaverse provides an ideal platform for cultivating these abilities. Virtual workshops and educational events allow participants from different locations to work together in real-time, tackling complex projects and simulating real-world team dynamics. This collaborative approach fosters problem-solving, communication, and innovation, preparing learners for a globally connected workforce.

Cost-effective and scalable solutions

One of the significant advantages of virtual workshops and educational events in the metaverse is their cost-effectiveness. By eliminating the need for physical infrastructure and travel expenses, organisations can offer comprehensive training programmes at a fraction of the cost. This cost-efficiency not only facilitates more frequent and varied learning opportunities but also makes high-quality education more accessible to smaller organisations and individuals, democratising learning opportunities.





The PwC 2022 US Metaverse Survey found that 51% of companies are either in the process of integrating VR into strategy or have already built VR into at least one dedicated line of business. Thirty-four percent said that one of the biggest metaverse benefits they currently enjoy or foresee is "a more effective way to develop and train our people."





PwC implemented virtual reality soft skills training for some of its employees, replacing traditional, in-classroom forms of instruction. When compared with employees who participated in in-person training and online training, VR-trained employees were four times more focused and felt 275% more confident to apply the skills they learned after the training ended. Additionally, PwC found that learning in virtual reality enabled training to occur four times faster than training in-person or online, saving companies valuable time and money.





In the metaverse, learning is changing. Virtual workshops offer hands-on learning, teamwork, and personalised lessons. This immersive space lets learners explore knowledge in fun, interactive ways, preparing them for the future.

(Piyush Gupta is the CEO of VOSMOS, a metaverse and virtual experiences tech startup.)