India's drone sector hailed as a sunrise industry with vast opportunities spanning defence, surveillance, agriculture, and more, is poised for remarkable growth. Aspiring to become a drone hub by 2030, experts have projected an influx of over Rs 5,000 crore in investments and an industry turnover surge from Rs 60 crore in FY21 to Rs 900 crore in FY24.

However, amid these promising prospects, a glaring gap persists—an absence of indigenous components meeting global standards. This void, marked by a heavy reliance on imports, poses both economic and strategic challenges. Keen to bridge this gap, Karna Raj, Prudhvi Raj Pakalapati, and Chaitanya Reddy established Vector Technics, a pioneering company specialising in UAV propulsion systems.

Founded in August 2022 with a focus on bridging the critical need for homegrown solutions, Vector Technics seeks to revolutionise the drone industry. The company offers globally certified Brushless DC Motors (BLDC), electronic speed controllers, propellers, and power distribution systems for drones and robotics. Each component undergoes intricate engineering, prioritising reliability, efficiency, and adherence to stringent global airworthiness standards.

Bridging the gap

Pakalapati emphasises the company's unique position in the market. “With 800+ drone companies in India, it's not an overstatement to say we're the sole entity exclusively devoted to propulsion and power distribution. By replacing dependence on imports with indigenous, high-quality solutions, we envision a landscape where concerns about supply chain disruptions and compatibility issues are alleviated through homegrown innovation,” he says.

Vector Technics doesn't just aim to be a 'made in India' company; it aspires to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with international benchmarks. The company envisions a trajectory that extends far beyond serving the Indian market, positioning itself as a global player catering to a diverse array of drone applications.

As Pakalapati reflects on their journey, he highlights the significance of key milestones, transcending mere business achievements to mark substantial technological advancements. These milestones encompass securing critical certifications and developing highly efficient systems, pushing the boundaries of what's achievable in drone technology.

Unique offerings

“When you look at the drone technology landscape, you'll find that the standard isn't really 'standard.' It's often a mere assembly of imported parts, off-the-shelf components, and suboptimal designs. Vector Technics disrupts that status quo by offering a holistic, homegrown solution for drone propulsion and power distribution systems,” Pakalapati says.

Vector Technics’ BLDC Motors are engineered for peak efficiency and power-to-weight ratio, designed ground up with reliability and repairability in mind. The Electronic Speed Controllers (ESCs) serve as the neural link between a drone's brain and its muscles, facilitating optimal power transfer to the motors with unparalleled reliability. Propellers, engineered for maximum efficiency for lift, stability, and efficiency, and power distribution systems complete their comprehensive product lineup.

Certified according to global airworthiness standards, each product reflects the company's commitment to offering a superior solution for drone propulsion and power distribution systems.

Beyond technical aspects, the company emphasises three core principles: reliability, ensuring compliance with global airworthiness standards; repairability, with products engineered for ease of maintenance and quick replacements to minimise downtime; and efficiency, addressing rising energy costs and environmental concerns by maximising performance from every drop of energy.

It operates with an in-house team committed to staying ahead of the curve, both in technological advancements and evolving regulatory landscapes, ensuring the company is not just reacting to the market but actively shaping it.

“So, when you choose Vector Technics, you're not just buying a product. You're investing in a propulsion system that's been meticulously crafted from the ground up to be the best in class, at par with global standards,” Pakalapati highlights.

Business model

Vector Technics offers bespoke solutions for B2B clients, catering to drone manufacturers in agriculture, delivery, high-payload, and even human-carrying drones. Customisation spans from power distribution to thrust-to-weight ratios. For B2C customers, select products are available on their ecommerce page. While not currently manufacturing components for small drones like photography drones, plans are underway to extend high-quality propulsion systems to broader applications.

“We're industry-agnostic, involved in sectors demanding high efficiency and reliability—logistics, surveillance, search and rescue, and even prospective human transport. We offer the tools; the industry decides the application. It's a synergy that amplifies the capabilities of our clients and, by extension, us,” he says.

Having played a crucial role in game-changing projects, Vector Technics' propulsion systems have contributed to advanced logistics solutions and security surveillance scenarios reminiscent of sci-fi movies. The company is actively seeking to scale its business and preparing to raise capital, welcoming collaborations and investments aligned with its vision and offering strategic value. Profitability is one metric, but the ultimate goal is to impact the industry in a meaningful way.

The path ahead

Vector Technics aims not only to be an alternative to global players but to also set new industry standards. Reflecting on the journey, Pakalapati emphasises the power of their laser-sharp focus on reliability and quality that guides every facet of product development.

"We're building the technology that will power the future. We're not just planning for the next quarter; we're planning for the next quantum leap in drone tech," he concludes, outlining Vector Technics' dedication to transformative innovation.