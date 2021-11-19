With 1.9M YouTube followers, how digital influencers Abhi and Niyu are creating content for a better world

Around the ever-expanding world of content, here’s a duo that’s winning hearts by travelling, questioning, interviewing, and most importantly, storytelling.

Abhiraj Rajadhyaksha and Niyati Mavinkurve, also known as Abhi and Niyu, are digital content creators who make solution-based content and have a massive following of 1.9 million on YouTube and 2.1 million on Instagram.

Abhi and Niyu | Source: Abhi and Niyu's Instagram: @abhiandniyu

Niyati says that their journey started when Abhiraj, who was a filmmaker, started creating content to express his vision with his videos in 2017. He wanted to talk to people, gather some interviews, and explore different places.

After they got married, Niyati started appearing in his videos and eventually she got into it on a full-time basis.

Talking about their decision-making process in terms of content, Abhiraj says that it is not one person who calls the shots.

“It is like an investor’s meeting where we pitch each other on which video will work and which video we should be making,” he says. It is a process of brainstorming ideas while also convincing each other about them.

“It’s not really one person calling the shots; we work as an organism together. Just like Eddie Brock has his venom, I have Niyu to be here by my side,” says Abhiraj.

In terms of scheduling the content, some of the videos are timed on the basis of the calendar such as birthdays and events, while others are randomly picked such as thought experiments and addressing questions that pop up in people’s minds.

Abhiraj says that going forward, they want to dissociate themselves from news content as it is impossible for them to cover anything and everything that happens on a daily basis. Both are interested in making more educational and documentary format videos, which are timeless.

“Ultimately, we try to make videos where we have some sort of a solution, a genuine solution from our heart so that overall we can live in a better world,” says Abhiraj.

In addition to that, Abhiraj mentions that they would want to highlight stories of individuals who have lived their life as a solution to a particular aspect. They intend on travelling more and meeting inspiring people and narrating their stories to the world.

Commenting on their differences, the duo say that they don’t fight when it comes to content. Niyu says they have their own creative differences, but it all gets solved through discussions and suggestions. Apart from that, they know each other quite well as they have been together for 10 years and hence the adjustment is very smooth.

In the rapid-fire round of the interview conducted by YourStory’s Influencers Inc, Abhi and Niyu share their fond memories, favourite creators, and other interesting facts.