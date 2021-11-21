[Funding alert] Pune-based neuro care startup iCardin raises $100K in debut round

In its first funding round, ﻿iCardin﻿ (Nuclius Health Pvt Ltd) — a Pune-based brain stroke and neurology healthtech startup — has reportedly raised $100,000 from UK-based businessman Jitendra Patel, who operates the Grandbydale drugstore business.

The startup, which focuses on preventing paralysis and assisting those already paralysed, plans to use the fresh funds to build a network of fully-equipped neurology care units across Pune and Mumbai.

The funds will also be used to create tele-stroke facilities that utilise telemedicine carts for conducting remote thrombolysis to administer care to stroke patients and prevent permanent brain damage.

Sameer More, CEO and Founder, iCardin said:

"Neurological disorder is a growing problem in India with stroke, headache and epilepsy contributing to ~70 percent of neurological cases in India today. There are about 18 lakh people suffering from stroke yearly, with around seven lakh losing their lives in 2019 alone. Due to a lack of awareness and well-equipped neuro facilities, over 90 percent of people don't get timely nd appropriate treatment."

He added, "Early treatment of neuro symptoms can reduce morbidity and mortality. We at iCardin are building a network of stroke-ready centres along with creating awareness and encouraging people to seek help on time."

By collaborating with hospitals, the startup plans to expand its network of centres and partner with leading neurologists, neurosurgeons and physicians in India to provide emergency care as well as other services for patients dealing with neurological disorders such as epilepsy, Alzheimer's, dementia, Parkinson's disease, and more.

iCardin currently operates its neuro care units in Pune. Its funding and plans to build a network of neuro care units come at a time when reports show the rate of non-communicable neurological disorders (of the total disease burden in India) has more than doubled — from 4 percent in 1990 to 8.2 percent in 2019.

Established risk factors for neurological disorders such as high blood pressure, air pollution, dietary hazards, high body mass index etc were determined to be some of the primary contributors to this increase.