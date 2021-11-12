Amid the chaos in the creator economy, Neha Doodles is making waves with her creative artwork. Neha quit her chartered accountancy aspirations to explore doodling.

This Delhi-based cartoonist, illustrator, and animator is winning the hearts of the audience with her work. She currently has 269K followers on her Instagram handle.

While narrating her journey as a creator, Neha reveals she was pursuing chartered accountancy and doodling was something that she would do at the back of her notebooks during lectures.

She used to doodle on newspapers and make greeting cards for friends as a child.

“My parents or me or people around me never really considered me an artist as I never really did the traditional sort of art that people do,” she says. However, Neha has always been very intrigued by the world of social media and thus she used to post her art across various platforms.

She shares that she once did a certain doodle of a singer and The Telegraph which was doing an article on the particular singer at that time asked to publish her doodle with the story, giving Neha her first commissioned work. One thing led to another and Neha Doodles has now become a full-blown Instagram artist.

Neha’s work has been published in many other print and digital platforms like Huffington Post, The Tribune, The Delhi Times, Times of India, Tinkle Digest, Cosmopolitan, etc.

Neha shares that most of her work is inspired by real life. “Usually something that happens to me translates into a doodle or a comic,” she says.

Apart from everyday musings, Neha doodles about topics she is passionate about such as animal welfare. She uses her comics to spread awareness about issues close to her heart.

Commenting on the scheduling process for her content, she says that she does not follow a creative calendar.

“I absolutely don’t have a calendar; everything is impulsive,” Neha says. However, she notes down things to keep track of random ideas.

In terms of the monetisation and branding aspect, Neha believes that doodling is a new but steadily evolving industry. Even brands and influencers are learning and finding their place in the industry. “It has a long way to go but it’s going there,” she asserts.

Neha also reveals some of her personal goals, which include a graphic novel of her own, learning a professional animation course so that she can create long animated videos, work on a YouTube channel, etc.

In the rapid-fire round of the interview conducted by YourStory’s Influencers Inc, Neha spoke about the importance of being consistent in content creation and shared her love for comic strips, Pokemon, The Powerpuff Girls, etc.

“Even if you think your content is substandard one day, don’t hesitate to post it. Consistency is more important than quality right now on social media,” Neha says.