[Funding alert] NFT startup GuardianLink raises $12M in Series A led by Kalaari Capital

GuardianLink, a NFT ecosystem technology framework, on Tuesday said it has raised $12 million in Series A round led by Kalaari Capital and other private investor group.

The capital will be utilised towards expanding Guardian’s Singapore and Japan-based design labs, to strengthen the technology brand’s creative development capabilities, and deepen its curative NFT packaging foundation, the company stated.

This is Kalaari Capital’s first ever investment into the fast-growing NFT space.

NFTs or Non-Fungible Tokens are a form of crypto asset in which each token is entirely unique. They can be used as a digital certificate of authenticity for any asset, digital or physical.

After launching its NFT marketplace framework in 2020, GuardianLink has made a strong presence in the global NFT market and is currently supporting 40+ NFT marketplaces globally. So far, Guardian has launched over 45 installations of its Marketplace Cloud with built-in Anti.Rip technology to prevent NFTs from getting copied and its Secure Vault based Legitimacy protocol.

Given GuardianLink.io has a strong presence in India with over 350 Blockchain Technologists for NFT, DeFi, Gaming, and Metaverse technologies, it now aims to expand its brand by recently launching successful NFT Platform Joint Venture, BeyondLife.Club.

The brand’s first major NFT launch in India was of veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, one of the highest grossing NFT Auctions in India surpassing $1 million mark.

Ramkumar Subramaniam, Co-founder and CEO, GuardianLink, said,

“With NFTs becoming a critical part of Asset monetisation for Creators, Athletes, Artists and Brands - Guardian has been on the forefront of the race to build and operate some of the largest marketplaces and most advanced creative NFTs in the space. With foundation in Creative Media, Guardian has led the race in terms of designing high impact creative NFTs protected by our Anti.RIP technology and legitimacy protocol."

"Besides, we’re elated to have chosen Kalaari Capital as our investment partner. Having a similar philosophy to transform and build massive impact on a large scale with what we do, this funding will be further instrumental in helping us build a stronger NFT ecosystem in India and across the globe,” he added.

Further elaborating on plans for funds utilisation, Kameshwaran Elangovan, Co-founder and COO, GuardianLink, added,

“With the industry rapidly latching onto the NFT ecosystem, we believe that the expanded research and design center in Singapore and Japan will allow us to provide our creators with more enhanced advanced capabilities to launch their NFTs. It will help us boost our research and development capabilities in NFT Gaming and DeFi areas as a technology company and deepen GuardianLink’s foundation”.

Commenting on the investment, Vani Kola, Managing Director, Kalaari Capital, stated,

“Founders are shapers of our tomorrow. At Kalaari, we believe in changemakers who can reimagine a future disrupting the present to create better products. Metaverse-based economy will be a key disruptor and NFT’s are going to play an instrumental role in powering the digital economy of the future."

The applications will extend across major industries including gaming, fashion, and retail. Keyur, Ram, Arjun, and Kamesh, Founders of GuardianLink, bring a tremendous vision to make NFT commerce simpler and more accessible, not only in India but over the world. They bring the technical prowess and the experience to execute. We are proud to partner with them. At Kalaari we believe in the next decade, companies from India will emerge to solve for global opportunities.”