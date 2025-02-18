Volvo Trucks Introduces India's First Road Train for Logistics

In a monumental advancement for the logistics industry, Volvo Trucks has launched the first 'Road Train' system in India. This innovative transportation solution, implemented by Delhivery Ltd., was inaugurated in Nagpur on February 15, 2025, with Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, overseeing the event. This system promises to revolutionise long-haul transportation across the country, significantly boosting efficiency and productivity.

Understanding the Road Train Concept

The 'Road Train' system, which integrates a tractor pulling multiple trailers, extends up to 25.25 meters, offering a substantial increase in cargo capacity. Specifically, Volvo’s Road Train includes the Volvo FM 420 4×2 tractor unit linked with a 24-foot containerised intermediate trailer and a 44-foot semi-trailer. This configuration allows for an impressive total cargo volume of 144 cubic meters, marking a 50% increase in capacity compared to traditional semi-trailers.

Technical Enhancements and Safety Innovations

Volvo has integrated advanced technology into the FM 420 4×2 Road Train to enhance both performance and safety. The vehicle is equipped with an Electronic Braking System (EBS) and Electronic Stability Program (ESP) to ensure precise braking and improved stability. Additionally, a 360-degree camera system provides complete vehicle surveillance, enhancing driver awareness.

For added security and control, the road train features a self-steering axle on the trailer, a dashboard load monitor, and downhill cruise control to maintain steady speeds on slopes. The inclusion of a stretch brake further improves stability, allowing for safer maneuvering even with its extended configuration. These features collectively contribute to a smoother, more secure driving experience.

Certification and Initial Deployment

After rigorous testing, the Volvo FM 420 4×2 Road Train has been certified by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) and the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI). Initially, this vehicle will operate between Delhivery's major hubs in Nagpur and Bhiwandi. This deployment not only tests the system's efficacy but also sets a precedent for further adoption throughout India's expansive expressway network.

The introduction of the Road Train system by Volvo Trucks is set to bring about a transformative change in the Indian logistics sector, enhancing the overall efficiency of transport operations and setting new standards for cargo handling in the region.