‘Finding the truth behind the technology is critical to improve its implementation’ – 20 quotes of the week on digital transformation

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media in India and around the world (see the previous post here). Share these 20 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

Businesses that have been sitting on the digital sidelines working on their strategic plan are now scrambling to find their best path forward. - David Rogers, ‘The Digital Transformation Playbook’

Strangely enough, we're still using products that were invented in the 2G era. There seems to be an emptiness with the current experience and today's products are built to force humanity to be superficial. - Hike

Product managers can make your people care for digital transformation initiatives by educating the entire business on the value of continuous engagement and using data to drive their points home. - Ananth Subramanya, HCL Technologies

Electric vehicles have different business models. The old model of integration and supplier-driven innovation does not scale very well to electric vehicles. - Tarun Mehta, Ather Energy

ALSO READ IIT Bombay alumnus Parag Agrawal succeeds Jack Dorsey as Twitter CEO

BaaS (banking as a service) has had an unmistakable impact on the financial services landscape, and APIs are acting as a key gateway to enabling this innovation. - Reeju Datta and Asheeta Regidi, Cashfree Payments

There is an immediate need for businesses to first improve their collections and reduce credit risks to unlock future growth of their business. - Gopala Krishna, Kantamaneni Family Office

Electronic card payments provide extended flexibility of payment and have transformed the whole business sector. - Vinay Kalantri, QPS

Inadequate and delayed access of credit to farmers greatly hampers their crop growth and productivity levels dropdown. However with efficient technology today, these concerns are effectively redressed. - Sanjay Borkar, FarmERP

People like to go to different stores to get the best deal possible. - Devashish Goyal, OhLocal

Data science will enable organisations to monetise their longtail content. - Amit Sanyal, Comviva

Industrial automation is the next big global opportunity. - Raja Kumar, Ascent Capital

With accelerated digitisation, onboarding processes can now be rethought and reimagined in ways that were not possible in the past. - Kapil Ashok Jaiswal, Whatfix

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

The onus is on the HR function to spearhead the digital transformation in enterprises. HR professionals must be able to educate the top leadership about the potential of newer technologies in achieving business goals. - Ravi Kikan, ZingHR

More and more enterprises are switching to no-code and low-code development platforms to dramatically increase application delivery speed. - Hardik Gandhi, Zvolv

Mapping customer personas to relevant products, reading customer emotions and delivering relevant playbook-aligned responses is a persistent challenge for inside sales teams. - Abhi Kumar, M12

Since technology is one of the crucial aspects of both human life and businesses, the only way forward is to use it responsibly. - Pranav Poddar, Syenergy Environics

Beyond the current hype of NFTs, we maintain they will find utility in media, entertainment, ecommerce, and other online avenues. - Ramkumar Subramanian, Guardian Link

If you look at the big picture, the internet population is about 4.73 billion so in that context it’s just 3 percent of the internet population which is into crypto today. - Nischal Shetty, WazirX

Every government is confused. In five years, [crypto] will be the mainstream technology. - Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Paytm

Technology addictions are more widespread than ever, and can cause deep relational and health problems. - Barrett Parkman, Goodwater Capital

Finding the truth behind the technology is critical to improve its implementation. - Sarvpriye Soni, Cove Identity

YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).