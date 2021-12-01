‘Finding the truth behind the technology is critical to improve its implementation’ – 20 quotes of the week on digital transformation
false
true
Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media in India and around the world (see the previous post here). Share these 20 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.
Businesses that have been sitting on the digital sidelines working on their strategic plan are now scrambling to find their best path forward. - David Rogers, ‘The Digital Transformation Playbook’
Strangely enough, we're still using products that were invented in the 2G era. There seems to be an emptiness with the current experience and today's products are built to force humanity to be superficial. - Hike
Product managers can make your people care for digital transformation initiatives by educating the entire business on the value of continuous engagement and using data to drive their points home. - Ananth Subramanya, HCL Technologies
Electric vehicles have different business models. The old model of integration and supplier-driven innovation does not scale very well to electric vehicles. - Tarun Mehta, Ather Energy
BaaS (banking as a service) has had an unmistakable impact on the financial services landscape, and APIs are acting as a key gateway to enabling this innovation. - Reeju Datta and Asheeta Regidi, Cashfree Payments
There is an immediate need for businesses to first improve their collections and reduce credit risks to unlock future growth of their business. - Gopala Krishna, Kantamaneni Family Office
Electronic card payments provide extended flexibility of payment and have transformed the whole business sector. - Vinay Kalantri, QPS
Inadequate and delayed access of credit to farmers greatly hampers their crop growth and productivity levels dropdown. However with efficient technology today, these concerns are effectively redressed. - Sanjay Borkar, FarmERP
People like to go to different stores to get the best deal possible. - Devashish Goyal, OhLocal
Data science will enable organisations to monetise their longtail content. - Amit Sanyal, Comviva
Industrial automation is the next big global opportunity. - Raja Kumar, Ascent Capital
With accelerated digitisation, onboarding processes can now be rethought and reimagined in ways that were not possible in the past. - Kapil Ashok Jaiswal, Whatfix
The onus is on the HR function to spearhead the digital transformation in enterprises. HR professionals must be able to educate the top leadership about the potential of newer technologies in achieving business goals. - Ravi Kikan, ZingHR
More and more enterprises are switching to no-code and low-code development platforms to dramatically increase application delivery speed. - Hardik Gandhi, Zvolv
Mapping customer personas to relevant products, reading customer emotions and delivering relevant playbook-aligned responses is a persistent challenge for inside sales teams. - Abhi Kumar, M12
Since technology is one of the crucial aspects of both human life and businesses, the only way forward is to use it responsibly. - Pranav Poddar, Syenergy Environics
Beyond the current hype of NFTs, we maintain they will find utility in media, entertainment, ecommerce, and other online avenues. - Ramkumar Subramanian, Guardian Link
If you look at the big picture, the internet population is about 4.73 billion so in that context it’s just 3 percent of the internet population which is into crypto today. - Nischal Shetty, WazirX
Every government is confused. In five years, [crypto] will be the mainstream technology. - Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Paytm
Technology addictions are more widespread than ever, and can cause deep relational and health problems. - Barrett Parkman, Goodwater Capital
Finding the truth behind the technology is critical to improve its implementation. - Sarvpriye Soni, Cove Identity
YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).