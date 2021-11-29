[Funding alert] Ronnie Screwvala invests $5M in 21K School in its pre-Series A round

The first online-only school in India – ﻿21K School﻿ – has recently raised $5 million in pre-Series A round from Ronnie Screwvala, Co-Founder and Chairman, upGrad.

Founded in 2020 by Santosh Kumar, Yeshwanth Raj Parasmal, Dinesh Kumar and Joshi Kumar, 21K School aims to create a 100 percent online school offering children aged 3 to 18 years a choice of three curriculums – Indian, American and British.

The company aims to deploy the funds raised to augment its outreach to students in India and abroad, and strengthen its learning platform for data-driven instruction across all curriculums.

21K School is targeting to scale 10X to over 25,000 to 30,000 admissions in the next academic year.

Ronnie Screwvala, said,

“The future of education is here, and it's changing the way we think about schooling. 21K School will offer great value to students while disrupting traditional schools in its own space with interactive technologies that engage learners on every level of development. I am excited to support Santosh and Yeshwanth as they aim to expand within India and internationally.”

Santosh Kumar, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, 21K School, said,

“Online schools like 21K School can offer equal opportunity and access to millions of students in India or across the globe. The investment by Ronnie will help us reach out to over 18 million Indians living abroad with an opportunity to study the increasingly popular Indian Curriculum while they continue to live overseas."

“The investment will help us strengthen our flexible, personalised and transparent education model, ensuring that students get the best possible learning experience. The 21K crew joins me in thanking Ronnie for their belief in our vision,” added, Yeshwanth Raj Parasmal, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer, 21K School.

The edtech startup has over 2,750 students studying from over 400 cities across India and 23 other countries.

This pre-Series A fundraise was facilitated by Loestro Advisors LLP, led by Rakesh Gupta.