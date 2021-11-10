[Funding alert] SaaS startup CloudFiles raises Rs 2.36 Cr in pre-seed round led by Titan Capital

SaaS startup for secure file sharing and engagement tracking, CloudFiles, on Wednesday raised Rs 2.36 crore in pre-seed round of funding led by Titan Capital.

The funding also saw participation from marquee group of angel investors including Ashish Garg - Founder and CEO at Eltropy and Renil Komitla, CEO at Terralogic Software.

According to the official statement, the startup will use the funding to expand the team, and for product and business development.

Speaking about the development, Vishesh Singhal, Founder and CEO, CloudFiles, said,

“We are happy to have partnered with industry leaders who believed in our product and team and will guide us to the next level. Indian Saas for global market is picking up pace and it's very encouraging to see successes like Freshworks. The funding will help us create a truly valuable file sharing product for global audience.”

Founded in January 2021 by BITS Pilani and IIM Bangalore alumni Vishesh Singhal, Ankit Gupta, and Siddharth Garg, CloudFiles is an integration-first secure file sharing and analytics tool to help businesses capture more leads and understand the interests of their prospects.

The app helps sales and marketing teams secure their documents and generate and qualify better leads. Within six months, the startup claims to have partnered with 30+ businesses having 2,500+ file uploads and 12,000+ views.

Bipin Shah, Partner at Titan Capital, added, CloudFiles is very uniquely positioned to securely facilitate documents sharing for businesses between teams and clients. We are also amazed seeing speed of execution by team.