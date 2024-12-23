Artificial intelligence startup Krutrim will offer faculty members and students across all Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campuses full access to its AI computing infrastructure.

The company will give a one-time credit worth Rs 10,000 that can be used across a period of 12 months on Krutrim’s cloud platform, effective immediately.

“As we roll out this initiative across IITs, we're not just offering cloud credits—we're investing in India's digital future. We aim to empower innovators in India, with homegrown cloud technology, ensuring they have the tools and resources to build solutions that address our nation's unique challenges. With this, we will nurture our bright minds, and contribute to the nation’s journey to becoming the global AI hub,” said Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder of Krutrim, in a statement.

This follows the company’s offering of free cloud services worth Rs 100 crore to developers, to be availed till Diwali 2025.

While the AI boom has been bountiful, the developer community has also struggled with the rising cost of cloud services, which account for significant expenditure as complex AI models involve processing large volumes of data.

Krutrim has also announced over 50 new service centres on the Krutrim cloud, making it ready for applications needed by Indian developers. It is also in the process of scaling up its data centre capacity to 1 GW (gigawatt) by 2028.

Founded in 2023 by Aggarwal, Krutrim is the AI arm of the Ola Group, which also houses brands including ride-hailing platform Ola Consumer and publicly listed electric vehicle maker Ola Electric.

Earlier this year, Krutrum became the first Indian AI unicorn after it raised $50 million at a $1 billion valuation.