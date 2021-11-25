Shefali Shah’s entrepreneurship journey

Good Morning,

Shefali Shah is a busy actor these days. After winning awards for her critically-acclaimed role at Netflix series Delhi Crime, she's now riding on newfound fame and is working on a lineup of projects.

Recently, she ventured into entrepreneurship with Ahmedabad-based experiential food centre Jalsa. A theme-based buffet restaurant, Jalsa serves a mix of Indian dishes from various states and international fun dining.

"It just isn’t about food. It is about people wanting to step out and be together, do something with their family and friends, and Jalsa is a space for that," Shefali tells HerStory.

A labour of love, every stage of building her venture — from decor and cutlery to recipe and presentation — has been supervised by Shefali.

"I was very particular about every single detail and I wanted everything in a particular way only," she added.

The Interview

A good team and great partnerships are vital for success in sports as well as business. Many such similarities between the two seemingly opposite fields are explored on Startup Spin, a show that brings out an unknown side of some of the biggest names in the business.

In this episode, ﻿Dream11﻿'s Harsh Jain talks about what makes a great team

Editor’s Pick: 100x Entrepreneur

Deepak Shenoy, investor and entrepreneur, dons many hats. He has built a fintech company based on algorithmic trading, has worked for an algorithmic hedge fund, and has founded SEBI-registered wealth management firm Capitalmind.

In a conversation with Siddhartha Ahluwalia, Founder and Host of 100X Entrepreneur, Deepak said investors should be forward-looking and not be focused on a company’s current earning potential alone. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

Upskilling blue-collar professionals to work with brands

Mumbai-headquartered ﻿WIFY﻿ aims to enable blue-collar skilled personnel to earn a steady or higher income, as well as ensure brands can fulfil customer requirements.

The tech startup, which has partnered with 200 brands such as ﻿IKEA﻿, ﻿Amazon﻿, ﻿HomeLane﻿, and ﻿Livspace﻿, among others, provides them with after-sale services, including installation and anything else covered under the warranty period. Read More.

News & Updates

Venture capital fund ﻿ Blume Ventures ﻿ has announced the first close of its fourth fund — Blume Fund IV — at $105 million. The company stated the final close of the fund closer to the $200 million mark.

Cryptocurrency exchanges in India witnessed frenzied activity on Wednesday with prices of these tokens recording steep decline and app crashing as a reaction to the government's decision to introduce a Bill in the Parliament that will ban all private digital currencies.

Digital financial services company ﻿ Indifi ﻿ has secured a total of Rs 340 crore in Series D equity and debt funding from a clutch of investors.

Before you go, stay inspired with…

Udaan Co-founder Sujeet Kumar

“With more than 70 percent of India's retailers in small cities and towns, technology can enable personalised trading for them.”

— Sujeet Kumar, Co-founder, Udaan

