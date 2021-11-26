[Weekly funding roundup] November ends on a high with over $1B inflow

The last week of the month of November ended on a high for the Indian startup ecosystem as the total funding crossed $1 billion with the emergence of two new unicorns.

The week witnessed a fund infusion of $1.5 billion across 24 deals with fantasy sport unicorn Dream Sports giving the boost with its $840 million capital raise. In the third week of November, the venture funding stood at $267 million.

This period also saw the emergence of two more new unicorns – ﻿Spinny﻿ and ﻿NoBroker﻿, taking the total number of unicorns this year to 39.

Harsh Jain, CEO and Co-Founder, Dream Sports

With just a month to go, the year is coming to a close and the Indian startup ecosystem will be breaking many records, including the highest fund infusion as well as the largest number of unicorn creation. It was also the period where prominent startups got themselves listed on the stock markets.

Key deals

Fantasy sport unicorn ﻿Dream Sports raised $840 million from Falcon Edge, DST Global, D1 Capital, Redbird Capital, and Tiger Global at an $8 billion valuation.

Used car marketplace ﻿Spinny﻿ raised $248 million from Abu Dhabi Growth Fund, Tiger Global, Avenir Growth, and Arena Holdings at a $1.7 billion valuation.

Proptech startup ﻿NoBroker raised $210 million from General Atlantic, Tiger Global, and Moore Strategic Ventures at a valuation of $1 billion.

Other transactions

D2C startup Purplle raised $50 million from Premji Invest — the family office of Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji.

﻿Park+﻿, a smart parking solution startup, raised $25 million co-led by Sequoia Capital India﻿, Matrix Partners India, and Epiq Capital﻿.

Sales conversation AI startup ﻿SalesKen﻿ raised $22 million from M12 and Sequoia India.

EV startup ﻿Simple Energy﻿ raised $21 million from multiple investors.

Robotics startup Haber raised $27 million from Ascent Capital, Accel, Elevation Capital, Beenext, and angel investors.

Fintech startup Indifi Technologies raised Rs 140 crore from CX Partners, OP Finnfund, CDC Group, Omidyar Network and others.

EV startup Euler Motors﻿ raised $10 million from a clutch of investors, led by QRG Investments and Holdings.

Housing finance company Altum Credo raised $12 million from Amicus Capital, Aavishkaar Capital and PS Pai and family.

D2C brand ﻿Sleepy Owl Coffee raised $6.5 million from Rukam Capital, DSG Consumer Partners with Dexter Capital.

Agritech startup ﻿Fasal﻿ raised $4 million from 3one4 Capital, Omnivore and Wavemaker Partners.

Furniture rental firm ﻿Rentomojo﻿ raised Rs 145 crore in a mix of debt and equity.

﻿SaaS startup Zvolv raised $1.5 million from JSW Ventures and Riso Capital.

Test prep startup ﻿ToppersNotes﻿ raised $1 million from Inflection Point Ventures, LetsVenture﻿, PlanB Capital and angel investors.

Diabetes care startup OneCare raised $1 million from Multiply Ventures, Better Capital, and angel investors.

﻿Koparo﻿, a D2C brand, raised Rs 5.7 crore from Saama Capital﻿, Titan Capital﻿, DSG Consumer Partners, and angel investors.

Tech startup Atmana raised $500,000 from Y Combinator, Goodwater Capital and angel investors.

Fintech startup Recordent raised $400,000 in angel round.

Student housing marketplace ﻿Homversity﻿ raised $155,000 from multiple investors.

Healthtech startup iCardin raised $100,000 from an angel investor.

