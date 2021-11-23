[Funding alert] D2C sustainable brand Koparo raises Rs 5.7 Cr in seed round

﻿Koparo﻿, a sustainable home and personal hygiene D2C brand, on Tuesday raised a seed funding of Rs 5.7 crore from ﻿Saama Capital﻿, ﻿Titan Capital﻿, and ﻿DSG Consumer Partners﻿.

Prominent angel investors like Uday Shankar, former Disney APAC chairman; Rohit Kapoor, OYO India CEO; Ashish Goel, Founder of Urban Ladder; and Anand Chandrasekaran, Product Head of Five9 also participated in the round.

Bipin Shah, Partner, Titan Capital, said “Home and hygiene is a space that’s gone sideways for a while and as the Indian consumer comes of age, we believe there’s room for new propositions. We are confident that the Koparo will scale fast and we are excited to support them in their journey”.

Founder Simran Khara said that the brand’s product portfolio has expanded since she last spoke with YourStory and stated the fund will be used for product expansion and brand investments. With refill packs and several more launches in the pipeline, Koparo will have 20 SKUs next month.

Founded in November 2019, the Delhi-based D2C brand provides toxin-free, eco-friendly, and plant-based hygiene products whose demand has soared amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Toxic chemicals in conventional household cleaners cause several health issues ranging from skin or respiratory issues, chemical burns and even chronic hazards such as cancer, fertility issues, ADHD and more. This was terrifying and here is where the Koparo story began,” she shared.

Koparo, which is part of Accel’s 2021 Founder Stack Consumer cohort, is now targeting millennial Indian families “who have become increasingly conscious about their health and wellbeing and are looking for cleaner and safer alternatives in all aspects of life.”

Hari Premkumar, Director of DSG Consumer Partners added that Simran’s personal journey to building a sustainable home cleaning and personal hygiene brand resonated with the key themes that DSGCP are looking to invest in.

“The Indian home care and personal hygiene category is very large but has seen relatively little innovation over the last decade. Koparo has a unique offering and the early customer feedback on the product is exciting,” he said.

