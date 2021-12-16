D2C (direct-to-consumer) brand unicorn ﻿The Good Glamm Group﻿has appointed Sukhleen Aneja as the CEO to head the brand's business as it builds a digital-first House of Brands.

In her new role, Sukhleen will be responsible for creating a strategic roadmap for leading digital-first brands, integrating and scaling the recent acquisitions, and leveraging the company's digital ecosystem including content, creator, and communities, to build India’s largest content-to-commerce powerhouse.

Sukhleen brings with her nearly two decades of FMCG and beauty experience and in her most recent role as the CMO for Reckitt’s Hygiene portfolio across South Asia.

Prior to Reckitt, Sukhleen has successfully managed diverse commercial teams for Reckitt Benckiser, ﻿Hindustan Unilever﻿, and L’Oréal Paris.

In a conversation with YourStory, Sukhleen talks about the company's plans.

Edited excerpts:

YourStory (YS): Tell us about your journey in the beauty and FMCG industry?

Sukhleen Aneja (SA): I have been in this industry for nearly two decades. My most recent role was as CMO for Reckitt’s Hygiene portfolio across South Asia. Prior to joining Reckitt, I had the opportunity of leading diverse commercial teams across sales and marketing for Hindustan Unilever, Reckitt Benckiser, Hindustan Unilever L’Oréal Paris.

A large part of my career has been spent in the beauty and personal care leading brands like Lakme, Garnier, Dettol to name a few.

YS: Why choose Good Glamm?

SA: I am thrilled to join Good Glamm Group at a time where the D2C revolution in India has just begun. Beauty and personal care remain highly underleveraged online and that’s where lies the opportunity for creating strong and powerful consumer-first brands leveraging the unique digital and content ecosystem that the group has built.

At Good Glamm Group, together with the team we will be focused on overlooking strategic, financial and operational leadership for the brands and will work closely with the founders and CXO's. We will work towards scaling and delivering the organisation’s operational and fiscal goals while creating a future fit brand roadmap and execute its mission to become the digital beauty and personal care conglomerate of the future.

YS: What is your key plan for the last quarter of the year?

The key plan for the last quarter of the fiscal is to reach the targets aimed for March 2022, which is to be at a revenue run rate of $250 million. We are currently at $140 million. We also want to take our 30,000 PoS (points of sale) to 100,000 PoS.

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

YS: What are your main strategies? And, how do you hope to achieve them?

SA: The Good Glamm Group has a unique business model with a ‘Content-to-Commerce’ moat. Our first focus for creating a strategic roadmap for leading digital-first brands, integrating and scaling the recent acquisitions, and leveraging the unique digital ecosystem, including content, creator, and communities, for building India’s largest content to commerce powerhouse.

I will ensure strategic, financial and operational leadership for the brands and will work closely with CXO's, founders of new acquisitions together with the Group Founder - Darpan Sanghvi and Co-founders Priyanka Gill and Naiyya Saggi. She will scale and deliver the organisation’s operational and fiscal goals while creating a future-fit Brand roadmap.