‘What matters the most is how data is presented’ – 20 quotes of the week on digital transformation

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media in India and around the world (see the previous post here). Share these 20 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

Overall, 2022 looks an exciting year for deep-tech startups and we will be seeing great impact of these companies in our lives and economy. - Shashikant Burnwal, Trillbit

By adopting AI-Powered Intelligent Virtual Assistants (IVA), businesses can improve financial performance, cut costs, and almost eliminate errors, positioning AI as a game-changer. - Srinivas Njay, interface.ai

Blockchain technology has the potential to assist governments in streamlining complicated conventional mechanical processes that require record keeping. - Sandeep Nailwal, Polygon

We need laws specific to the field of crypto, including whether it is going to be permissible or not, to what extent and in what manner it will be permissible. - N Nappinai, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court of India

During the COVID-19 crisis, startups have continued to play a critical role in industries across sectors like online education and health services, and have provided multiple breakthrough innovations in medical goods and services. - Nalin Saluja, Virohan

In fashion retail, marketers use various avenues like targeted ads, emails, and app notifications to maximise conversions, and AI is a chief ally in the process. - Jamil Ahmad, Fashinza

Cheaper internet, adequate infrastructure, smart device provisioning, and training to operate and make the most of available technology will ultimately play a part in the farmer community's transition to agritech. - Ankit Chauhan, InfyU LABS

Through this medium [podcasts], I find audiences can organically discover ideas and unique content. - Meenakshi Kuwadekar. M-Power

Gaming was looked upon as something which was more of an entertainment or pass of time and now it has become a hobby and even a career path for a lot of people. - Soham Thacker, ﻿GamerJi

The future of SaaS is freemium; even enterprise companies are going down the freemium path. - Sunil Patro, SignEasy

Offering a free trial of your product is an effective way to generate leads. - Shakun Bansal, Mercer | Mettl

The DNA of service and product companies are conflicting. - Girish Mahtrubootham, Freshworks

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

Online checkout is built on a fragmented payment value chain that was created 60 years ago and has left the native-to-mobile retailers and consumers underserved. - Nitya Sharma, ﻿Simpl﻿

Ensuring that one is dealing with an actual person via a live session and not a pre-recorded video or a photograph is essential for onboarding. - Alok Kumar, Karza Technologies

Technology and gadgets are undoubtedly making our lives easier than before. However, overuse of anything makes it worse. - Pranav Poddar, Syenergy Environics

Whether it is data analytics, wearables, or online platforms like 1mg or even genomic information, customers want it all to protect themselves. - Vishal Gondal, ﻿GOQii

The minute you know what to do and get involved in giving the right data and right information to customers, that's where you add value to the business. - Ankita Sharma, MakeMyTrip

For a business, traditional or not, what matters the most is how data is presented to them. It needs to be correct but also presented in a manner that is easy to grasp and enables faster decision-making. - Nitin Sharma, CredAble

YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).