How Successive Technologies is accelerating business growth with digital transformation

Companies across all industries are faced with the urgent need to transform the way they do business. Rethinking old models of operation and experimenting at every step to become agile and more responsive, organisations in every sector are heading towards the road to digital transformation.

A next-gen technology consulting services company based out of Noida, Successive Technologies is disrupting the digital space by innovating and creating everything from smart ecosystems and cloud based solutions to digital innovations. Apart from winning multiple awards for design transformation and tech innovation, they've also been rated one of the best places to work, 2 times in a row.

How did a company with a few passionate technologists grow to a team of more than 800+, with offices and clients across the world?

Revolutionizing the digital space

Founded by Sid Pandey in 2012, Successive Technologies is constantly reimagining the way companies work and interact. An early adopter of a host of industry best practices and business intelligence, the company is leading the way by creating a number of scalable digital solutions that are helping clients future proof their businesses.

“We ranked in the top 15 of Deloitte’s 2020 Technology Fast 50 List of Fastest-Growing Companies in India, an award where we've been featured for the fourth time in a row. In addition to this, we also got recognised as Iconic Brand of the year, along with Quality Excellence at the India 500 Best MSME Awards 2021,” shares Sid.

The real driving force

Innovation with a digital mindset in solving problems across verticals.

Implementing new technology requires a business to determine the problem they’re solving. A single new technological idea may sometimes not provide a complete business solution. Sid says “Emerging tech adoption is necessary to secure the future in a volatile business environment. Upgrading and upskilling the workforce to newer technologies so that they’re equipped to handle complex problems is a constant challenge.”

Having worked with businesses across every major industry vertical to create products and solutions, Successive Technologies has identified six key drivers of growth – analyse current capabilities in relation to future goals; gain insight into the practices of market-leading companies; clarify strategic priorities, opportunities, and challenges; validate and refine the business strategy; build an action plan to achieve increased resilience and sustainable growth; and achieve consensus among the leadership team about the future of the business and how to get there.

Carving a niche and standing out

Even with the pandemic and its impact being felt in different parts of the world, 2020 - 2021 has been the strongest years for Successive Technologies. This is mainly because their tailored solutions for technical advancement are fulfilling the needs of every business, be it a startup, SME, or Fortune 500 company. By expanding the company’s horizons into serving businesses with end-to-end solutions, Sid, wants his organisation to be able to give a more in-depth and consultative approach when companies approach Successive Technologies with their problems and challenges.

With clients in the US, UK, Dubai, India and South Africa, Successive Technologies has grown by leaps and bounds with its digital transformative solutions.

“Our focus on helping clients create value across the entire product lifecycle – by first re-imagining their business and consumer interactions, and then developing next-gen digital products and services, with an accelerated time-to-market – has gone a long way to help us bring on board a mix of clients”, adds Sid.

The impact of Successive Technologies solutions benefited a leading healthcare company that was looking to develop a real-time digital counterpart to accommodate Medicare telehealth services, virtual check-ins, e-visits, and a streamlined vaccination orchestration for doctors, patients and other users. By helping improve the healthcare provider’s UI/UX and integrating with EHRs (Electronic Health Records), Successive Technologies was able to optimize system performance and usability for better user engagement.

The vaccine management platform they built aided in vaccinating over 1 million users.

Heading a company that provides transformative services by helping businesses realise their true potential requires one to be agile, focused, and creative. But, Sid stresses the importance of enjoying one’s work while maintaining a healthy work-life balance. “Accountability and forward thinking are important, but so is out-of-the-box thinking and the passion for solving complex problems with an innovative mindset”, shares Sid.