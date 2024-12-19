ChatGPT is now available on WhatsApp and a dedicated hotline
Users in India can message ChatGPT via WhatsApp at 1-800-ChatGPT without an OpenAI account.
Thursday December 19, 2024 , 2 min Read
has rolled out a new feature for users to interact with ChatGPT, its popular chatbot, via a dedicated 1-800 number.
Starting this week, users in the United States can call 1-800-CHATGPT (1-800-242-8478) to engage in a free 15-minute conversation with the AI chatbot once a month, said the company.
While the service is currently available only in the US, users in India can message ChatGPT via WhatsApp at 1-800-ChatGPT without the need for an OpenAI account.
“Note that ChatGPT will never be the one to initiate a call or start a chat with you on WhatsApp. You can start a conversation by calling 1-800-CHATGPT (1-800-242-8478) with a US or Canada number or messaging 1-800-242-8478 on WhatsApp from supported countries," read the company’s blog.
The integration is free and designed to make interactions with AI as easy as chatting with a friend or an AI assistant on the WhatsApp messaging platform.
This launch is OpenAI’s latest effort to make its AI technology more accessible and user-friendly across different platforms. The announcement is also a part of OpenAI's ongoing 12-day release event, packed with several updates. Among the highlights is the official launch of Sora, an AI video-generation tool.
“WhatsApp messaging currently supports text conversations only. Features that require logging into a ChatGPT account, such as ChatGPT search, chatting with images, and personalisation features like custom instructions and memory, are not currently available. The knowledge cutoff for 1-800-ChatGPT is Oct 2023,” the company said.
Edited by Swetha Kannan