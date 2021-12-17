[Weekly funding roundup Dec 13-17] Capital inflow continues to remain strong

In less than two weeks, 2021 is set to end. But the year will be remembered as one of the best periods the Indian startup ecosystem has seen till now in terms of capital inflow and the emergence of a record number of unicorns.

Even if it is the month of December, which is considered a dull period that doesn't see much activity, Indian startups continue to garner over $500 million in funding on a weekly basis. The third week of the month witnessed an inflow of $612 million across 38 deals as compared to $517 million in the comparable previous week.

The third week also saw the emergence of a new unicorn in the form of ﻿Pristyn Care﻿ even as existing unicorns such as ﻿ShareChat﻿ and ﻿Innovaccer﻿ continue to see a rise in valuation. The week also a large debt transaction of $500 million by ﻿Ola﻿.

Pristyn Care founders (from left): Vaibhav Kapoor, Harsimarbar Singh and Garima Sawhney

There is much to look forward to in 2022 on how the Indian startup ecosystem is going to evolve, given the large funding amount which has flowed this year. Though some experts warn that the seemingly unending flow of capital may tape off, the Indian startup ecosystem has built up enough kind of resilience to face any headwind.

Key deals

ShareChat raised $266 million from Alkeon Capital, Temasek, Moore Strategic Ventures, Harbourvest, and India Quotient at a $3.7 billion valuation.

Healthcare startup Pristyn Care raised $96 million at a $1.4 billion valuation from Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global, Winter Capital, and others.

Fintech startup Uni raised $70 million from General Catalyst, Eight Roads Ventures, Elevation Capital, Arbor Ventures, and others.

Tech startup Juspay raised $60 million from SoftBank Vision Fund 2, VEF and Wellington Management.

Other transactions

Healthtech startup Nephroplus raised $24 million from IIFL AMC, InvestCorp, and Bessemer Venture Partners.

Wellness and nutrition brand Fulllife Healthcare raised $22 million from Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia (MSPEA).

Consumer product brand ﻿Atomberg Technology raised $20 million from Jungle Ventures﻿, Inflexor Ventures and A91 Partners﻿.

SaaS startup ﻿TranZact raised $7 million from Tribe Capital, Prime Venture Partners, Gemba Capital and Kae Capital.

Biotech startup ﻿Zumutor Biologics﻿ raised $6.2 million from Accel, Bharat Innovation Fund (BIF), and Siana Capital.

Practically﻿, a learning app, raised $5 million from NB Ventures, Earlsfield Capital, Almoe Group of Companies, and Ncubate Capital.

Nutraceutical seller ﻿Plix﻿ raised $5 million from Guild Capital and RPSG Capital Ventures.

EV startup MoEVing raised $5 million from entrepreneurs, private equity, investment banking professionals, and automotive industry experts.

Healthtech unicorn ﻿Innovaccer﻿ raised $150 million from Mubadala Capital, B Capital Group, Microsoft’s M12 fund and others.

﻿M&A

The Good Glamm Group﻿ acquired Miss Malini Entertainment for an undisclosed value.

D2C startup Purplle acquired Faces Canada for an undisclosed value.

