[Funding alert] Healthtech startup Pristyn Care becomes latest unicorn after raising $96M

Gurugram-based healthtech startup ﻿Pristyn Care﻿ has raised $96 million in its Series E round led by marquee investors such as ﻿Sequoia Capital﻿ ﻿Tiger Global Management﻿, ﻿Winter Capital﻿, ﻿Epiq Capital﻿, ﻿Hummingbird Ventures﻿ , and ﻿Trifecta Capital﻿.

Angel investors in this round include Kunal Shah, Founder & CEO, ﻿CRED﻿; Deepinder Goyal, Co-founder & CEO, ﻿Zomato﻿; Abhiraj Singh Bhal, Co-founder & CEO, ﻿Urban Company﻿; and Varun Alagh, Co-founder & CEO, ﻿Mamaearth﻿, the company stated.

With this funding, the valuation of Pristyn Care has more than doubled in the last seven months and is now at $1.4 billion, making it the latest digital health startup to become a unicorn.

The healthtech startup specialised in secondary-care surgeries said will be utilising this new investment to enhance its offerings by adopting the latest surgical technologies, expanding into new disease categories, strengthening and modernising partner-hospital infrastructure, training its surgeons and further developing its product and technology.

Announcing the latest round of funding, Co-founder Harsimarbir (Harsh) Singh, said

“This round of funding is an acknowledgement of the trust our investor partners and our patients have in us. With our expansion plans firmly in place and on track, we will accomplish our ambition of reaching 1000+ surgical centres and five million patient interactions by March 2022. We will continue to invest in newer, world-class surgical technology to ensure faster patient recovery, shorter hospital stay and the smoothest surgery experience possible for patients and their families.”

According to the official statement, by March 2022, the company plans to increase its geographical footprint by expanding to 50+ cities/towns and 1000+ surgical centres. Pristyn Care also intends to double its team size. With technology as the backbone of its operations, the company will hire highly qualified engineers, who will form a quarter of its new workforce.

"The investment will help us enhance the surgery experience of our patients. We will invest in newer surgical technologies to provide world-class treatment and experience to our surgery patients. We plan to expand our surgical offerings in more cities and towns as well as international patients seeking treatment in India. Our 400+ doctors come with a wealth of experience of having operated on the most complex cases. Right from metros to smaller towns we are committed to hiring only the best doctors at Pristyn Care,” added Dr Vaibhav Kapoor, Co-founder, Pristyn Care.

Co-founded by Harsimarbir (Harsh) Singh, Dr Vaibhav Kapoor, and Dr Garima Sawhney in August 2018, Pristyn Care claims to have scaled 5X since January 2021 and expects to be profitable in the next 12-18 months. At present, it operates via 150+ clinics and 700+ partner hospitals with a panel of 300+ experienced doctors who work exclusively for the company.

