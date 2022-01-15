15 startups from India and the UAE showcase innovative ideas at the Elevate-VI pitching series

Fifteen startups from India and the UAE, across various sectors, showcased their innovative ideas to global investors at the Elevate-VI pitching series, supported by HSBC, held in Dubai on Thursday, January 13. The session was attended by investors from leading firms including Oman Technology Fund, Danube Group, Tristar Group, Blue Diamond, Jacky’s Group, London Capital, Al Maya Group, Venture Catalysts, among others.

Among the fifteen participants, six startups were UAE-based, while nine were India-based.

Among the participants were,

Flyzy, an online platform connecting airports, airlines and passengers in one place

Skyjumper Sports Pvt. Ltd., a startup with the sole objective of researching, designing, manufacturing, establishing and operating indoor trampoline parks and laser tag arenas and amusements.

Raptee Energy Pvt. Ltd., an e-mobility startup working on powertrain solutions primarily for nextgen commuter motorcycles

GISKernel, a startup providing Geographic Information System (GIS) based consulting services and products

Visualizer, a web-based visual storytelling solution for hotels

NotOnMap, a 360 degree offering for travellers looking out for 'more’

Language Curry, an in-app language learning platform

Homegenie, a home services super-app in the UAE

Nutrio, a mobile app that helps people with chronic diseases, allergies or any specific dietary preferences to choose food products that fit their health needs

Classcard, an app that offers the fastest way to manage and sell classes online

SanoCRM, a service designed for healthcare organisations to modernise the patient experience

Yellowchat, an online platform for people’s service needs by an intelligent assisted way to chat and book services with qualified local service providers

Amnacapital, a corporate debt advisory services firm

HOD Digital, a digital solution that helps build campaigns to add value to brand

Elevate pitching series is one of the key initiatives by India Pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai to showcase the best offerings of Indian startups to a global audience. The initiative aims to display unconventional solutions created by 500 startups over the course of five months at the Innovation Hub bus stationed outside the India Pavilion.

The next Elevate session will happen on 19th January 2022.