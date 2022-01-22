Bounce Share clocks over 3 Cr rides on its EV dockless scooter sharing solution

Dockless bike-sharing player ﻿Bounce﻿ on Friday announced achieving over three crore rides which account for more than 17 crore shared kilometres on its dockless scooter sharing platform.

Bounce Share’s patented keyless technology allows customers to pick up or drop the bike at any legalised parking across the city.

Speaking on the same, Vivekananda Hallekere, CEO and Co-founder, Bounce said,

‘From being told that dockless and unsupervised scooter sharing wouldn’t work in India to crossing 30 million rides, we have come a long way. The last two years have been slow with COVID-19 but it’s getting more exciting with Bounce building our own EVs and battery swapping infrastructure."

"We at @bounceshare believe that accss to mobility is access to livelihoods. We are proud and happy to share that we have crossed 30 million rides which is over 170 million shared kilometres. Lesser vehicles on roads, easier access to public transport to many such things. While we continue to make mobility accessible and affordable to all, we have been 100 percent electric and all rides are EV rides," he added.

Bounce Electric

The team also launched Bounce Infinity to enable electric mobility to Indians who can’t switch to electric.

Launched in 2018, with first-of-its-kind, indigenously built using in-house R&D, Bounce dockless bikes were launched in Bengaluru in May 2018.

It has also been setting up an extensive battery-swapping network through prominent partnerships, which will serve its retail customers and ride-sharing businesses.

Recently, the startup has announced a series of partnerships with brands such as Nobroker, Park+, Readyassist, Kitchens@, HelloWorld, and Goodbox to set up infrastructure to support a million+ scooters in the next 12-24 months.

The startup said that the smart framework will be available at locations like restaurants, cafes, co-living spaces, corporate offices, kirana stores, etc; making it extremely convenient for consumers to access the nearest swapping station on their Bounce App.