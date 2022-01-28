Nothing appoints ex-Dyson Head of Design and Product Experience Adam Bates

Carl Pei-founded London-based consumer tech company Nothing on Friday said it appointed Adam Bates as its Design Director. In this new role, Adam will focus on launching Nothing’s first design hub in London.

Having spent more than 14 years at Dyson as a Design Lead, Adam has helped build some of the company’s most iconic products, including Dyson Supersonic and Airwrap, and Dyson's cordless vacuums and purifiers.

Speaking about his appointment, Adam said, “My mission at this early stage is to build a team and develop a design culture so we can create iconic products that will change the consumer tech landscape. I’m looking forward to working with the Nothing team and founding partners Teenage Engineering, whom I’ve long admired, to achieve its vision of bringing people and technology closer together.”

“I’m excited to welcome Adam at this special time during Nothing’s foundational years. Adam played a key role in shaping the Dyson design legacy, and I have every confidence that he will help Nothing shape iconic products that we’re proud to share with friends and family,” said Carl Pei, Co-founder and CEO of Nothing.

Launched in October 2020, Nothing builds iconic, intuitive, and seamlessly connected products. Its first product — ear(1) — became one of the most anticipated product launches of 2021, shipping over 400,000 units to date.

The UK consumer tech brand has announced plans to develop an ecosystem of iconic and seamlessly connected products, with four currently in development.

Nothing is backed by GV (formerly Google Ventures) and other private investors, including Tony Fadell (Principal at Future Shape & Inventor of the iPod), Casey Neistat (YouTube personality and Co-founder of Beme), Kevin Lin (Co-founder of Twitch), and Steve Huffman (Co-founder and CEO of Reddit).

The company raised $1.5 million through crowdfunding in Europe, which took 54 seconds to complete, making it the fastest project to surpass $1 million via crowdfunding in Europe.

In January 2021, Nothing had raised $15 million in a Series A round led by GV.