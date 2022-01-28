[Funding roundup] Social Swag, MoooFarm, Infurnia, VDOC, others raise early-stage rounds

Content platform Social Swag raises $3.5M from IMEF, Unicorn India Ventures

Social Swag, which was started by actor Rana Daggubatti and others, raised $3.5 million from IMEF and Unicorn India Ventures.

The Blume Founders Fund, actor Ritesh Deshmukh, and The Shekama Family Trust, among others also participated in the round.

Social Swag was started in 2020 to build a celebrity and influencer commerce platform, where masterclasses, live learning, and personal shoutouts, among other services, take place. The company runs on a subscription model, giving unlimited access to curated content on the platform.

The content creator market started booming amid the pandemic-led lockdowns as bored locked-up consumers turned online for entertainment, shopping, and payments, among other services.

MoooFarm raises $2.4M in seed round from Accel India, others

Agritech firm ﻿MoooFarm﻿ raised $2.4 million from Accel India in seed round. Rockstart’s AgriFood fund and Navus Ventures also participated in the round.

Founded in 2019 by former World Economic Forum employee Param Singh, Aashna Singh — a graduate from London School of Economics, Abhijeet Mittal, and Jitesh Arora, MoooFarm aims to organise the pre-farm gate dairy sector.

The investment will be used to build sustainable food systems and for hiring people in the tech team.

MoooFarm founders

ALSO READ Inside DeHaat’s acquisition of Helicrofter

SaaS platform Infurnia raises Rs 4 Cr from Jaipur Rugs, others

﻿Infurnia﻿ concludes Rs 4 crore in pre-IPO (initial public offering) funding from Yogesh Chaudhary of Jaipur Rugs. Pallavi Nadhani, Founder of SaaS firm Fusion Charts, who is an existing investor, also participated in the round.

Founded in 2014 by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) alums Nikhil Kuma and Lovepreet Mann, Infuria creates cloud-native architecture and design software for professionals and businesses.

Infurnia earlier raised $1 million in an angel round from individual investors and Idein Venture, a micro-VC firm.

Bold Finance raises an undisclosed pre-seed round from Antler India

Gold loan aggregator Bold Finance raised an undisclosed pre-seed round from Antler India.

The Mumbai-based firm, which was started in January 2022 by former McKinsey Associate Nikhil Jain and Durgesh Suthar, who earlier worked at xto10x Technologies – partners with local jewellery stores and banks to provide gold loans. The firm aims to cater to mid to low-income customers seeking gold loans.

VDOC raises an undisclosed seed round from Royal Enfield's former boss Vinod K Dasari

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

Telemedicine player VDOC raised an undisclosed seed round from Vinod K Dasari, who was the CEO at Royal Enfield.

Founded by Sanjeev Malhotra and Siddharth Sharma, VDOC claims to provide affordable primary healthcare. The telemedicine player provides access to doctors, medicine, first-aid, and diagnostic, among other services.