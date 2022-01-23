D2C unicorn ﻿The Good Glamm Group﻿has acquired a majority stake in Organic Harvest, India’s largest ECOCERT-certified beauty and personal care brand. The Good Glamm Group will be investing a further Rs 75 crore in growing the brand. This marks the entry of Good Glamm Group into the organic BPC category.

Started in 2013 by Rahul Agarwal, Organic Harvest will continue to work as an independent entity. Over the years, the brand has catered to over two million customers across 10,000 pin codes in India.

Organic Harvest’s Founder and CEO Rahul Agarwal will work closely with Darpan Sanghvi, Priyanka Gill, and Naiyya Saggi, Co-founders of Good Glamm Group, along with Sukhleen Aneja, CEO, Beauty and FMCG Brands, Good Glamm Group, to accelerate Organic Harvest’s presence in India and globally.

Darpan Sanghvi, Group Founder and CEO, Good Glamm Group, said, “Rahul has created India’s largest and most innovative portfolio of ECOCERT-certified organic beauty and personal care products and we are incredibly excited to leverage the Good Glamm Group’s digital reach and content assets to allow millions of consumers in India to discover the amazing brand and products.”

As part of the Good Glamm Group, Organic Harvest will be able to leverage the group’s large digital audience comprising 88 million POPxo annual users, 100 million users of ScoopWhoop, and Baby Chakra’s 20 million-strong mothers’ community, 10,000-doctor network, and 1.5 million Good Creator Co influencers.

The Good Glamm Group and Organic Harvest partnership came about based on a shared vision of the founders: to leverage content-to-commerce to exponentially grow the organic BPC category. Organic Harvest has predominantly been an offline-first brand.

Rahul Agarwal, CEO, Organic Harvest, said, “Our vision is to make this world a better and beautiful place to live in and leave it better than we found it. For us, it was always about taking the concept of organic personal care products to the substantial mass population of India and across the globe. With this partnership, our aspiration to become the world’s largest organic personal care company seems to be easily achievable. I am super-excited to be a part of the group, and do some exceptional work with all co-founders.”

Leapfrogging D2C capabilities

Organic Harvest will have access to data-driven insights from the group’s content platforms into what consumers are looking for along with a strategic approach towards influencer marketing with Good Creator Co.’s full stack of influencer marketing services and solutions that are backed by data, technology, and influencer and content expertise.

These campaigns will be integrated into Organic Harvest’s product development engine to accelerate the creation, launch, and marketing of products across skin and personal care.

With the commerce stack that Good Glamm Group has built out and scaled, Organic Harvest will further leapfrog its D2C capabilities and will launch products online and offline across the country.

This acquisition is a continuation of the Good Glamm Group’s approach to acquiring innovative and fast-growing beauty brands in all the important categories of beauty and personal care, and powering them with a content-to-commerce strategy.

