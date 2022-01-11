Google picks 20 Indian startups for its for its 6th accelerator programme

Google for Startups Accelerator (GFSA) on Friday has announced its sixth cohort in India. It includes 20 homegrown startups chosen out of 700 applications.

Speaking about the development, Paul Ravindranath G, Programme Manager, GFSA India stated,

"Our mission at Google for Startups India is to help young startup teams focus on their key business and technology problems while we empower them with knowledge and lessons from Google, learnt over two decades of building enterprise and consumer products across the globe."

The idea is to minimise spending resources on solved problems, focus on the main business challenge, and shorten their time to market.

The selected startups are spread across India with 35 percent women-led startups in the mix and comprising a mix of B2B and B2C startups between seed and Series A stages. This class's top verticals span education, healthcare, finance, media and retail.

The 20 startups that constitute GFSA's sixth cohort include:

Able: Skilling platform for private jobs.

﻿ Alippo ﻿ : India's first live upskilling platform for women to learn baking, cooking, makeup, stitching, and set up their home businesses.

﻿ ApnaKlub ﻿ : An agent-led B2B wholesale platform for fast-moving consumer goods.

Avishkaar: A global platform to help young innovators (5-15 years) learn next-generation technology skills like robotics, AI, electronics, IoT, and coding.

BrainSightAI: Building a multi-modal imaging platform for the brain.

Call AI (formerly Humonics): Autonomous Cloud Contact Center: Any call landing in and out of contact centre is managed by digital agents without the need to escalate to human agents

﻿ Entri ﻿ : A vernacular learning app to learn job-related skills and prepare for competitive exams that lead to jobs.

Evergreen Club: An online community-platform offering digital engagement, wellness and learning for older adults.

﻿ GimBooks ﻿ : A mobile-first bookkeeping, banking and lending platform for MSMEs

﻿ Impact App ﻿ : It converts your steps to charity, giving you the incentive to get fit and do good.

﻿ Infilect ﻿ : Visual intelligence platform for global CPG Retail.

﻿ Language Curry ﻿ : Making the world VOCAL in LOCAL Indian languages and culture by making language learning effective through colloquial skills-based content infused with localization.

﻿ Lavelle Networks ﻿ : Accelerate enterprise networks with scale, simplicity, and security to make it easy to adopt cloud and SaaS.

﻿ Metadome (formerly Adloid) ﻿ : A metaverse that will provide the no-code infrastructure to millions of creators and brands to build immersive experiences for the virtual world.

Phable Care: India's largest chronic disease management company.

﻿ Remedo ﻿ : Shopify for doctors — Remedo helps doctors generate and service demand on their own brand in an online world.

﻿ Rupifi ﻿ : Powering B2B transactions for SMEs.

﻿ STAGE ﻿ : A dialect based OTT platform for Bharat.

﻿ Toch ﻿ : A cloud-agnostic platform that uses AI and ML-powered technology to create new assets from video content in real-time.

﻿ Vahak ﻿ : India's fastest-growing online marketplace and community for the Indian logistics industry.

These startups now join the growing portfolio of 96 GFSA startups in India.

