LegalPay's Interim Finance subscribed 123pc in less than 48 hrs

﻿LegalPay﻿, an alternative investment platform specialising in legal and debt financing assets, has announced that it has successfully closed the Interim Finance- Healthcare focused SPV I in just less than 48 hours of its launch this week.

The SPV I is a smaller ticket special purpose vehicle designed for the small ticket investors wherein they could invest in the insolvency market for as low as Rs 10,000 and diversify their portfolio as per their risk appetite.

The offer was oversubscribed in a record time of less than 48 hours without any expenses to source investors. Following this, LegalPay has also announced another Interim Finance Real Estate focused SPV with a pre-commit.

Speaking about the same, Kundan Shahi, Founder, and CEO of LegalPay, stated,

“After nine months of rigorous effort, speaking with almost 900+ resolution professionals in India, we launched a revolutionary product that caters to the financing needs during the insolvency process by way of super-senior lending. On the flip side, we have received tremendous response from investors for such asset backed alternative-investment products.

(Image credit: LegalPay)

We would like to thank all our investors for the trust, and we look forward to launch similar asset backed legal and debt opportunities for our investors in future."

Interim Finance is a fixed income alternative asset class backed by 50-100x asset cover and generates 20-30%+ IRRs for investors. Globally, a similar product structure, Debtor-in-Possession (DIP) has already been in practice in developed markets such as the US, UK, Australia, and Canada and has been giving better returns than other alternative asset classes.