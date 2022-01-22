Masterclasses you can’t miss at the Brands of New India Mega Summit 2022

With just a few days left for Brands of New India Mega Summit 2022, we are excited to bring you the best of the sessions from industry stalwarts. The two-day virtual event will host roundtables, panel discussions, fireside chats and more, serving as a forum to listen directly from 60+ speakers.

One of the major highlights of the event are the masterclasses from industry experts who will deep-dive into the relevant and important elements driving the growth of India’s D2C ecosystem. From insights on building a superlative customer experience to the nitty-gritty of social commerce, to learning about innovative growth opportunities, masterclasses at Brands of New India Mega Summit are curated keeping in mind the diverse set of attendees ranging from entrepreneurs, customers, tech and business leaders, and other key stakeholders of the D2C industry.

Here is an overview of what you can expect from the masterclasses lined up at the Brands of New India Mega Summit 2022.

Bimal Kartheek Rebba, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer at Trell will conduct a masterclass on ‘Immersive, interactive, innovative: Taking social commerce to the next level.’ His session will explore how platforms like Trell are leveraging elements such as influencer-led live commerce, in-app gamification, and long format storytelling to propel a customer’s journey and their purchase decisions.

Building further on customer experience, Gaurav Kachhawa, Chief Product Officer of Gupshup, will be presenting a masterclass covering the importance of timely customer engagement in today’s time. The session will cover innovative and intuitive ways that can be used to simplify and improve the experience of today’s conversation-first users.

Jesse George, Customer Success Manager at WebEngage will present a marketing deep-dive in a masterclass covering the ways and solutions through which businesses can leverage WebEngage.

Covering the importance and challenges of securing critical web and mobile applications, Venkatesh Sundar, Founder and CMO, Indusface will highlight the application security playbook for D2C brands. The masterclass will be extremely informative elements that can help businesses go digital fearlessly, thereby improving their scaling opportunities.

Exploring further into innovative growth opportunities, top leadership from GetVantage will cover growth solutions on how founders and entrepreneurs need to unlock their true potential, ranging from affordable, non-dilutive capital to real-time marketing insights, and other business resources.

So join us on January 28-29, 2022 at Brands of New India Mega Summit to be a part of an immersive, inspiring, and unique experience with D2C startups, unicorns, policy discussions, masterclasses, and more.

