How ﻿Namaste Credit leveraged its tech bet amid the pandemic

Financial services providers, largely driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, have now become an integral part of the MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises ) ecosystem. However, the landscape was quite different when Lucas Bianchi, Gaurav Anand, and Krishnan Parameshwaran founded ﻿Namaste Credit﻿ in Bengaluru in 2014.

Back then, Namaste Credit was one of the few startups looking at the space closely.

The startup combines a loan marketplace with an AI (artificial intelligence)-based credit underwriting engine to help banks and NBFCs (non-banking financial companies) lend to SMEs.

In this week’s Product Roadmap, YourStory features fintech startup Namaste Credit to chart its journey from inception to building the minimum viable product (MVP) and the road ahead.

Rising smartphone usage and internet connectivity have made users more aware through access to multiple sources of information. This has led to their choices, and spending patterns, undergoing a change.

Freshworks' Vinod Chandramouli and Lenskart's Ramneek Khurana delve into customer engagement strategies for omnichannel retail and how platforms like WhatsApp are doubling up as sales channels.

Editor’s Pick: Binance Smart Chain, explained

In April 2020, Binance Smart Chain (BSC) was introduced by the crypto exchange Binance to enable decentralised application (DApp) development with larger capacity, faster speeds, and lower latency compared to Ethereum. Here’s all you need to know about this smart contract-enabled platform. Read more.

Influencer-driven social commerce app

Many emerging D2C brands and homegrown labels lack the financial resources to create a brand identity and expand via traditional marketplaces. This is where Stage3 steps in.

The Delhi-based community-powered shopping platform helps customers discover, shop, and sell stylish branded fashion at affordable prices. Read more.

Early-stage venture capital firm ﻿Elevation Capital﻿ has announced the promotion of Mukul Arora to the role of Co-managing Partner from Partner, alongside Ravi Adusumalli. Mukul joined Elevation Capital in 2010 as an associate when it was known as SAIF Partners.

Home interiors brand ﻿HomeLane﻿ has announced the conclusion of its ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan) buyback event of Rs 27 crore. The event was initiated as part of its $50 million Series E round of investment.

Google for Startups Accelerator (GFSA) has announced its sixth cohort in India. It includes 20 homegrown startups chosen out of 700 applications. The selected startups are spread across India, with 35 percent of them being women-led startups.

