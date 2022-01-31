The ever-growing empire of Sequoia India

Good Morning,

Last year, the Indian startup ecosystem raked in $32+ billion in total funding, with Sequoia Capital India making a significant contribution — over 74 deals amounting to $4.35 billion, reveals data by YourStory Research.

Over the last seven years — between 2015 and January 27, 2022 — the fund has invested in a total of over 318 deals in the Indian startup ecosystem amounting to $11.40 billion, across sizes. More than a third of the total funding was infused last year.

“As a fund, we have been investing in India since 2006, and we have always bet on Indian startups and the Indian market, and will continue to do so. The market in India is significantly different that there is no comparison," GV Ravishankar, Managing Director, Sequoia Capital tells YourStory.

The year gone by also saw the VC fund making stellar exits. Data indicates that the fund sold shares worth over $1 billion through secondaries, mergers and acquisitions (M&As), and initial public offerings (IPOs).

Though the fund focused on sectors like ecommerce and edtech, 2022 will see Sequoia Capital India chasing sunrise sectors such as software-as-a-service (SaaS), fintech, insurtech, agritech, and Web 3.0 — areas where technology can make a difference.

The Interview

Saurabh Saxena, Site Leader and Vice-President (Product Development), Intuit India describes the digital accounting solutions company as a 38-year-old startup that believes in constantly evolving to create impactful financial solutions.

He talks about how Intuit India is building new-age innovation systems that help customers be more confident about their money-related decisions.

Editor’s Pick: Startup expectations from Budget 2022

Last year, Indian startups attracted a record $32+ billion in funding, saw the emergence of 44 unicorns, multiple exits through M&As, and listings on the stock exchanges.

Having high hopes for the forthcoming Union Budget 2022, many in the ecosystem expect that it will usher in new regulations – especially on the taxation front – to unshackle some of the knots that come in the way of realising its full potential. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

Financial literacy at a young age

With financial skills such as savings, compound interest rates, along with ways to track pocket money and expenditures becoming important, many new-age neobanks have started imparting financial literacy to children from a young age.

Founded in 2020, Hyderabad-based startup Pencilton aspires to educate the younger generation on financial literacy and management, and aims to be the most innovative and prominent player in this space. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

Digitising exports ecosystem

According to a Bain & Co report, the investments in the Indian SaaS market touched $4.5 billion in 2021, and this will continue to grow. The Freshworks IPO has given boost to several SaaS businesses.

One of them is Sourcewiz﻿ which is building a platform to digitise exporters and help them grow and streamline their business. Read more.

“Believe you can do it. No one else can convince you that you are powerful, you are skilled, you are smart, wise and knowledgeable unless you believe in yourself.”

— Sarah Vee, Founder, Women Of Hong Kong

