Startup news and updates: daily roundup (Jan 28, 2022)

Games24x7 ropes in Hrithik Roshan as the brand ambassador of RummyCircle

Games24x7 has announced actor Hrithik Roshan as the brand ambassador for India’s largest online skill gaming platform, RummyCircle. As part of the partnership, Hrithik will be seen in multimedia campaigns by RummyCircle, spanning across TV, digital and social media platforms.

Since its launch in 2009, the online skill gaming platform has partnered with talented personalities to further strengthen its engagement with millions of players across the country.

Announcing the association, Bhavin Pandya, Co-founder and CEO of ﻿Games 24x7﻿, said, “We are very excited to partner with Hrithik, one of India’s biggest stars. Hrithik has had a remarkable career which is an epitome of versatility as he makes the right moves at the right time. His dynamism, talent, and widespread appeal have made him really stand out. This resonates well with Games24x7 as we are constantly differentiating ourselves by providing awesome game playing experiences.”

Teachmint acquires MyClassCampus to expand its offerings for schools & institutes globally

﻿Teachmint﻿, an education infrastructure startup, has announced the acquisition of ﻿MyClassCampus﻿, an educational ERP player, which enables campuses with end-to-end digitisation of their operations, management and communication.

With this, Teachmint expands its offerings to schools and institutes by combining a deep ERP software with its own state-of-the-art Learning Management System. This deal marks Teachmint’s fourth acquisition, following Teachmore, Teachee India team, and Airlearn.

Founded in 2017 by Rachit Dave, Rutvij Vora, and Raj Kothari, MyClassCampus is a campus management solution that enables schools, colleges, and coaching centers to digitise all their operations from online admissions, HR and Payroll management, performance management to communication management among many other functions. Since its inception, the company has served over 1,500+ institutes and 2+ million students across 30+ countries.

English language proficiency app ELSA releases availability of speech recognition and feedback engine API

﻿ELSA﻿, a company that uses speech recognition technology and artificial intelligence to help language learners improve their spoken English, on Friday announced the availability of its proprietary AI-enabled API.

This API technology integrates into any language learning solution to develop an English-speaking feature with automated speech recognition and interactive teaching. ELSA’s AI technology was built for the ELSA Speak App, which boasts 25+ million customers worldwide.

With the release of its API, ELSA is democratising the access to quality learning for users around the globe with new edtech partnerships with CNA Go in Brazil, Edulinx in Japan and Sahi.ai and UOLO in India to name a few.

Flipkart Samarth’s ‘Crafted by Bharat’ boosts the growth of India’s handicraft and handloom makers

As ﻿Flipkart﻿ Samarth’s first-ever dedicated ‘Republic Day’ sale event - ‘Crafted by Bharat’ comes to an end, it has reaffirmed the role ecommerce plays in empowering local businesses particularly MSMEs, artisans, weavers, etc.

The event, aimed at celebrating India’s rich culture and heritage by showcasing the traditional handicrafts and handlooms from across the country, was held on January 26, marking the occasion of India’s Republic Day.

The event saw a 1.4X increase in participation, compared to non-sale days, of artisans and weavers, and 25+ top Government and NGO brands associated with the Flipkart Samarth program.

Home furnishing, home décor, and grooming were the best performing categories during the sale, in terms of units sold. At the same time, large furniture, home furnishing, and home décor were best performing categories in terms of revenue.

Consumers from across the country showed an appetite for Flipkart Samarth products, with cities such as Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, New Delhi, Patna and Pune driving the sales for products ‘Crafted by Bharat.’ 60 percent of the consumers were also from Tier II and III cities.

Safe Security and Infosys announce strategic collaboration to bring cutting edge risk quantification solutions to the market

Safe Security, a cyber risk quantification solutions, announced a strategic collaboration with ﻿Infosys﻿, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting.

Safe Security’s SaaS platform SAFE, combined with Infosys’s capabilities in quantitative cyber risk management will enable organisations to get an enterprise-wide view of overall cyber risks, predict breaches using SAFE’s proprietary algorithm and know the potential financial impact of each cyberattack before it occurs.

PhonePe Pulse unveils digital payment trends for Q4 2021

Fintech platform ﻿PhonePe﻿ announced key digital payment trends from PhonePe Pulse Q4 (October - December) 2021. The latest report shows the tremendous pace at which the country is adopting digital payments.

The key highlights of this quarter were:

The PhonePe platform drove a cumulative 6.63 billion transactions in Q4, a 26 percent QoQ jump.

The Total Payments Value (TPV) of transactions processed grew 26 percent QoQ to $155 billion, mirroring the growth in the number of transactions.

Money transfers with UPI and merchant payments continued to register massive growth reaching 2.72 billion and 3.15 billion, respectively.

25 million merchants were digitised across 15,700 towns and villages in India, which continued to help offline merchant payments register tremendous growth

According to the press statement, the trend of digital payments becoming a Pan-India habit which was observed in Q3, continued in Q4 as well with 722 out of 726 districts in the country clocking positive growth in the number of registered users and digital transactions.

Geographically, Goa (71 percent), Andaman (41 percent), Assam (37 percent) were the top three states and union territories in terms of QoQ transaction growth. Maharashtra registered 27 percent growth and became the first state to cross a billion transactions in a quarter (1.01 billion txns). Karnataka was a close second showing 24 percent QoQ growth and driving 932 million transactions.

Launched in September 2021, PhonePe Pulse is India’s first interactive website with data, insights and trends on digital payments in the country. The PhonePe Pulse website showcases more than 2000+ crore transactions by consumers on an interactive map of India.