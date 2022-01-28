[Weekly funding roundup Jan 24-28] Indian startups raise over $1.5B

The funding raised by existing unicorns like Swiggy, Moglix, and Ola Electric gave a big push towards tripling the weekly capital inflow as compared to last week.
The month of January has ended on a very strong note as weekly capital inflow into Indian startups crossed over $1.5 billion, with the week also seeing the emergence of a new decacorn in the form of ﻿Swiggy﻿.

The last week of January witnessed total funding of $1.55 billion as compared to $433 million in the comparable previous week period. The quantum jump in the capital flow was primarily due to unicorns like Swiggy, ﻿Moglix﻿, and ﻿Ola Electric﻿ raising funds at increased valuation.

The week also saw the HR tech SaaS startup ﻿Darwinbox﻿ entering the coveted unicorn club.

Swiggy has become a decacorn.

The question now remains whether this funding momentum will continue in the coming months, given the background of a correction in the stock market and its likely impact on the private market investments.

Key deals

Foodtech unicorn ﻿Swiggy﻿ raised $700 million at a valuation of $10.7 billion from Invesco, Baron Capital Group, Sumeru Venture, and others.

B2B marketplace Moglix raised $250 million at a valuation of $2.6 billion from Tiger Global and Alpha Wave Global.

Ola Electric raised $200 million from Tekne Private Ventures, Alpine Opportunity Fund, Edelweiss, and others at a valuation of $5 billion.

SaaS startup Darwinbox raised $72 million at a valuation of over $1 billion from Technology Crossover Ventures (TCV), Salesforce Ventures and others.

Other transactions

B2B startup ﻿ShopKirana raised $38 million from Oman India Joint Investment Fund, Sixth Sense Ventures, Info Edge, and others.

Vyapar, an accounting and inventory software startup, raised $30 million from WestBridge Capital, IndiaMart, India Quotient and others.

Healthcare startup ﻿Smiles.ai﻿ raised $23 million from Alpha Wave Incubation, Sequoia Capital India, and Chiratae Ventures.

﻿Raise Financial Services﻿ raised $22 million from BEENEXT, Mirae Asset Venture Investments, 3one4 Capital, Rocketship.vc, and others.

Healthcare focused startup Stanplus﻿ raised $20 million from HealthQuad, Kalaari Capital, and HealthX Capital Singapore.

﻿Tech startup SuperOps.ai raised $14 million from Addition, Tanglin Venture Partners, Matrix Partners, and Elevation Capital.

Digital skills assessment platform ﻿iMocha﻿ raised $14 million from Eight Roads Ventures, Upekkha, and Better Capital.

Mobile app builder ﻿Vajro﻿ raised $8.5 million from Five Elms Capital. 

Agritech startup ﻿Our Food﻿ raised $6 million from 3Lines Venture Capital, C4D Asia Fund.

Crypto investment app Flint raised $5.1 million from Sequoia Capital India, GFC, Coinbase Ventures, Hashed, IOSG, Better Capital, and others.

Edtech startup ﻿Growth School raised $5 million from Sequoia Capital India, Owl Ventures and angel investors.

M&A

D2C unicorn ﻿The Good Glamm Group﻿ acquired a majority stake in Organic Harvest.

﻿Mensa Brands﻿ has invested in the online gardening solutions brand TrustBasket.

