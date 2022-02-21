BharatPe's Ashneer Grover wants to get into politics

Over the weekend, ﻿BharatPe﻿ founder and Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover spoke about his ambitions to pursue politics in the future.

On an appearance on Rohan Joshi's popular YouTube channel, Grover discussed a wide range of topics. Responding to a question about what's next, Grover immediately mentioned his desire to get into politics, linking it to his experience as a founder in the Indian economy.

"As startup founders, we all have become significant part of the Indian economy, [but] at the political level, we are underrepresented," said Grover. "At some point of time, I want to get there [politics]."

ALSO READ Ashneer Grover vs BharatPe: The saga continues

Beyond the idea of representing a growing segment of the Indian economy, which Grover himself helped build, he also revealed how he sees politics as the natural step in his personal journey.

"When you build a business, you generate a certain employment and impact a certain number of people. And you can keep doing that, it's a very noble thing," said Grover.

"Eventually, this bigger impact at some point of time is by getting into nation building, or doing something meaningful there," he added.

Grover has recently been embattled in a series of public disagreements, but he clearly seems ready to move on and put this period behind him. As he ended his appearance on the podcast, he said that his immediate focus was living life day by day, running his house, and buying food to eat!