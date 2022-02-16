DreamSetGo brings Indian fans closer to the biggest Premier League matches of Chelsea and Manchester City

Brand Spotlight



Monish Shah, Co-founder and Chief Business Officer, DreamSetGo, said,

“Indian sports fans deserve a reliable, one-stop solution to witness the biggest sporting events. We strive to make sports travel better for passionate fans and corporate travelers, offering them unprecedented access, hospitality, travel packages and tailor-made experiences to global sporting spectacles.”

“Our exclusive partnerships with Chelsea FC and Manchester City reiterate our commitment to offering fans and travelers in India access to the most immersive experiences of world-class sporting events. Through this association, fans will get access to exciting offers which include the best match-day hospitality, meet and greet with club legends, VIP stadium tours, signed merchandise and much more."

Founded in 2019, DreamSetGo curates premium, end-to-end, authentic sports travel packages across football, cricket, tennis, rugby and golf, among other sports. They organize the most fulfilling experiences for the most sought-after sports events and teams and is one of the many brands established under Dream Sports, India’s leading sports technology company with 140 Million users. Dream Sports also houses brands such as Dream11, the world’s largest fantasy sports platform, FanCode, a premier sports content & commerce platform, Dream Capital, a CVC and M&A arm, and DreamPay, a payment solutions provider.

Here is the list of upcoming events that you can be a part of:

Chelsea FC is set to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers, Watford on May 7, May 22, 2022 respectively.

Manchester City will battle with Manchester United, Liverpool on March 6 and April 9, 2022 respectively.

For all the above events, DreamSetGo is offering exclusive packages for you to enjoy the best of experiences while your favorite team gives it all on the battlefield. From visa to flight tickets, premium accommodation to the best seats at the stadium, DreamSetGo will take care of it all. You can avail all of the premium packages ranging from INR 40,000 to INR 1,80,000 and elite packages ranging from INR 2,50,000 to INR 4,20,000 only. Check out the list of upcoming events and details of exclusive packages here on the website.

Stay updated with DreamSetGo: Website | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram