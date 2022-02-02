Edtech startup Leap Scholar on scaling business through strategic plans

Bengaluru-based edtech startup ﻿Leap Scholar﻿ is trying to make a place for itself in the crowded education sector. The company helps Indian students pursue education abroad.

Speaking about the startup’s journey through the pandemic, Arnav Kumar, Co-founder, Leap Scholar shares that both edtech and fintech sectors have found traction in the past few years. Leap Scholar’s online services have helped the startup’s business grow during the pandemic as online took a front seat.

“Across all the parts of our funnels, products, and services we saw a significant uptick in the past couple of years,” he says.

Get connected to Leap Scholar

ALSO READ How LEAD is on a mission to revolutionise edtech after achieving the unicorn status

The startup expects multiple growth avenues for the company this year. “From expanding or deepening our product offerings to expanding geographies, both from the source and the destination point of view, that will be our key focus,” says Arnav.

The company has launched five products last year and its current focus is on deepening those products in order to dominate the categories.

Commenting on the revenue, Arnav mentions that Leap Scholar is an end-to-end platform to help students with their journey and every part of that journey gets monetised.

Get connected to Leap Scholar

“We run the largest community of Indian students going abroad,” he says.

Additionally, in the last year, they have had more than a million students/users of their test prep products and all parts of the value chains get monetised and hence the growth comes in from all segments.

He shares that the company essentially has two pillars of business — helping students get into the best universities and helping students with financing their careers — both of which , the co-founder says,significant revenue for the company.

In 2021, the startup had a million members in its community in 2021 and a million users on test prep products, Arnav says. Leap Scholar expects to double those numbers this year. He adds that the company has grown quickly and has raised a substantial amount of capital. “We will continue to attract and get capital for the growth that we are aiming at,” he says. As of now, the company is very well funded and thus most of the capital requirements are just for quicker growth.

Lastly, Arnav says that in terms of revenue numbers, the company would be comfortable disclosing them in a couple of years before going for an IPO.

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

Get connected to Leap Scholar