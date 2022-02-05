[Funding alert] NFT platform Colexion raises $5M to expand its metaverse

﻿Colexion﻿, a celebrity NFT platform, on Saturday said it has raised over $5 million, which will be used to build and expand its Metaverse infrastructure. With this, Colexion goes beyond conventional trading platforms to offer artists and collectors.

Abhay Aggarwal, Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Colexion, said:

“We at Colexion aim to increase NFT adoption via seamless, affordable and easy to understand NFT ecosystem and partnering with these industry giants will help in strengthening our long-term objective and expand our metaverse.”

He further added, “As a company, we will continue to focus on building a more robust economy and innovate our product portfolio to leverage brand partnerships in a much more efficient manner.”

Colexion is a premium NFT marketplace and has raised $1.8 million in the seed round and $3.2 million from a private round. Its investors include Polygon, Jump Trading investments, Alan Howard of Brevan Howard, HyperEdge Capital, C² Ventures, GSR, Oracles Investment Group (OIG), Gains Associate and several other prominent names like ZBS Capital, ICO Pantera, Titan Ventures, Good Games Lab, Maven Capital, and more.

The primary focus of Colexion is licensing celebrity NFTs while ensuring they remain affordable for the masses. These celebrities include major Indian movie stars, international cricket players, and other global sports and movie stars.

Users of this NFT platform’s ecosystem can experience a virtual museum of legendary celebrities depicting their life journeys. They can also enjoy various tournaments and concerts. The expansion of its Metaverse world will bring a diverse community together to achieve a common goal.

Furthermore, the native $CLXN utility token will be added to numerous launchpads, including Redkite, Prostarter, Scaleswap, Firestarter, and more. It will also be traded in a few of the top exchanges. In addition, the token and native Colexion NFTs will trade on the built-in marketplace and multiple Tier-A exchanges.

Colexion has been gaining more traction after a recent Trump Card NFT drop of 30 international celebrities, making it the biggest NFT drop in this category to date.

Edited by Megha Reddy