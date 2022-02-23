[Funding alert] Sales engagement platform Vymo raises $22M in Series C led by Bertelsmann India Investments

Vymo, an intelligent sales engagement platform for financial institutions, has raised $22M in Series C round led by ﻿Bertelsmann India Investments﻿ with existing investors Emergence Capital and Sequoia Capital participating. As part of the financing, BII's Rohit Sood, will be joining the company’s board.

Founded in 2013 by Yamini Bhat, a McKinsey alum, and Venkat Malladi, a Google alum, Vymo helps improve sales outcomes through bottom-up insights and interventions.

Without commenting on the company valuation, Yamini Bhat, Co-founder and CEO, Vymo, during a chat with YourStory, said,

"The investment will be used to accelerate business growth in strategic markets like North America and Japan to improve sales engagement outcomes through bottom-up interventions. Vymo will also expand its current team to strengthen its product, engineering and customer-facing teams in the US, Japan, Indonesia & India."

“2021 was a momentous year for us: over 20 percent quarterly growth, 142 percent NRR, zero logo churn, entry into the US with wins like Berkshire Hathaway, and onboarding some of the largest Insurers in Japan. Sales tech is a $10B+ opportunity in just these two countries and this fundraise will help us accelerate our growth plans for these markets,” added Yamini.

With DAU (Daily Active Usage) of over 75 percent across 250,000 users in over eight countries and 60 mins per day time spent by users, Vymo’s engagement is stronger than Slack or Instagram.

Headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Singapore, Bengaluru, and Tokyo, Vymo claims to have seen rapid growth on the back of major enterprise client wins across Asia, Japan, and North America and partnerships with world-leading companies such as Microsoft, Salesforce, SoftBank, Lineworks, and EY.

“Vymo is building the next generation of intelligent sales automation tools driving huge and direct impact on its clients’ toplines across the globe. The engagement on the product is something we have never seen before in any product in any field. Yamini and Venkat’s market understanding and execution focus is exceptional and we are delighted to partner with them”, said Rohit Sood, Partner at BII.