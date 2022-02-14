Mamaearth parent company, Honasa Consumer, acquires hair care brand BBLUNT

Honasa Consumer, parent company of Mamaearth, The Derma Co., and Aqualogica has acquired BBLUNT, a premium hair care, hair colour and styling products brand from the house of Godrej Consumer Products, according to an official release. Launched in 2016 by Varun Alagh, Honasa is a digital-first consumer brands company that is operating on the House of Brands model.

The acquisition also includes BBLUNT Salons operated by Bhabani Blunt Hairdressing.

Founded by Adhuna and Ashoke Bhabani over two decades ago, BBLUNT has built a diverse and revolutionary product portfolio which includes hair colors, shampoos, dry shampoos, conditioners, styling products, serums and temporary hair colors. BBLUNT enjoys a huge equity with millennials today and has many prestigious Bollywood feature films to its credit.

Honasa will help strengthen BBLUNT’s brand and use their D2C and ecommerce strength to scale up the business, according to the release.

“BBLUNT, as a brand, has been ahead of its time with its innovative product portfolio and its digital presence,” said Varun. “We will utilise our expertise and proficiency in digital marketing to accelerate the growth and scale of BBLUNT. Since the brands synergise on fundamental principles and strong millennial connect, we are confident that BBLUNT will be a great addition to the Honasa Consumer portfolio.”

As part of the acquisition, BBLUNT hair care and styling products business will be completely owned and managed by Honasa while the salon business will continue to operate as an independent entity, with the founding team Adhuna Bhabani, Osh Bhabani and Avan Contractor as Creative Directors and Spoorthy Shetty as CEO.

“The BBLUNT journey has been an extraordinary one, it is a life’s work that led to the creation of our very own product range. BBLUNT and Honasa Consumer share a strong synergy and common brand values. Honasa is a strong player in the Direct to consumer or e-commerce space and they see great potential in the brand and the salon heritage that we have,” said Adhuna in the release.

Through the acquisition, JM Financial acted as an exclusive financial advisor to Honasa Consumer Private Limited.