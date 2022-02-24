Nykaa's Falguni Nayar talks about why female founders get fewer investment opportunities

Falguni Nayar, CEO and founder at ﻿Nykaa﻿, is one of the few female entrepreneurs in the world running a unicorn startup that has listed successfully on the public markets.

She believes that to get more Indian women in a similar position, not only do women have to be empowered to invest in themselves, but also investors have to understand the unique challenges of being a career woman and the easy steps to earn their trust and loyalty.

While she did not have to face some of the hurdles that younger founders go through because of her established career and network at the time of Nykaa's establishment, she empathises with the difficulties they face from employers and investors.

"When their [women's] personal commitment in terms of marriage or children goes up, everyone starts doubting if they will be staying committed to the business and that doubt is what makes many investors not really want to bet on the women," said Nayar.

"With my own personal experience," continued Nayar, "I have felt that, yes, there may be some flexibility that women need during a particular period in their lives or careers, but if you can support them through that, [and] it's such a short period of time, that beyond that they end up being so committed."

"Basically, if people don't give up on women that are wanting to prioritise little bit on their home, I think you can win a lifelong commitment from women as an investor or an employer," said Nayar.

Additionally, she had some advice for Indian women as well. She believes that the first step is to be ready to bet on yourself, and to be ready to upset the apple cart at home.

"I believe they need to make that investment in themselves, and it will be a worthwhile investment," she said.

The Nykaa boss also had a supportive message for all women employees and founders.

"I want to give them a message that your careers matter [and] your commitment to work matters."

Edited by Megha Reddy Edited by Megha Reddy