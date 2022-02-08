[Funding roundup] Anveya Living, Kofluence, Mango Point, IndiaP2P raise early-stage deals

Kofluence raises $4M from Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath, others

Adtech player Kofluence raised $4 million in Pre-Series A round led by Nikhil Kamath, Zerodha’s co-founder.

The round also saw participation from ﻿Cred﻿’s Kunal Shah, Dharma Production’s Karan Johar and CEO Apoorva Mehta, ﻿Udaan﻿ co-founder Sujeet Kumar, among others.

Started in 2019 by Sreeram Reddy Vanga and Ritesh Ujjwal, Kofluence has over 100,000 creators on their platform, and work with brands including Jubilant FoodWorks, Mobile Premier League, Dunzo, Flipkart, SUGAR Cosmetics, and PharmaEasy, among others.

The firm will use the funds to accelerate hiring, develop their product and scale across multiple geographies.

Anveya Living raises Rs 8 Cr in seed round from Rukam Capital

﻿Anveya﻿ Living Pvt Ltd, a beauty and personal care firm, raised Rs 8 crore from Rukam Capital in a seed funding round.

The consumer brand plans to use the funds for product development to enter new categories, expand in new geographies, and build its team.

Founded in 2018 by Vivek Singh, who earlier handled marketing at FirstCry, and Saurav Patnaik, who co-founded Kenscio – Anveya Living runs premium beauty and personal care products under Anveya and ThriveCo brands.

The products are sold through digital marketplaces as well as their own retail stores.

Mango Point raises Rs 1.82 Cr from The Chennai Angels

Mango Point, which creates mango products, raised Rs 1.82 crore from The Chennai Angels. The round also saw participation from Native Angel Network and Keiretsu Chennai.

Founded in 2018 by Manjula Gandhi Rooban and Prasanna Venkatarathnam, Mango Point creates mango products and also retails the national fruit.

The firm creates an integrated supply chain, from origin till final packaging, for chemical-free mangoes. Mango Point also sells over 20 varieties of the fruit to more than 20,000 customers, according to a release shared by the company.

IndiaP2P raises an undisclosed pre-seed round from Antler India

Peer-to-peer firm IndiaP2P raised an undisclosed pre-seed round from Antler India, according to a release shared by the company.

Started in 2021 by Neha Juneja, Ravinder Voomidisingh and Mohit Gupta, IndiaP2P provides a peer-to-peer investment platform for retail investors, who can earn yields up to 18 percent per annum, claims the firm.

The Mumbai-based platform packs individual loans into portfolios, which investors can purchase in tranches as small as Rs 5,000.

Edited by Kanishk Singh